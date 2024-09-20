Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use the updated Torch in iOS 18

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you have an iPhone 14 Pro or above running on iOS 18 then you now have more control over the torch settings. 

All users can make the torch brighter or dimmer accordingly while those with iPhone Pro and Pro Max handsets can also adjust the beam width of the torch to cover a wider or more narrow area.

Keep reading to learn how to use the updated torch in iOS 18 on an iPhone 14 Pro or above.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Turn on the torch
  • The torch will then appear in the Dynamic Island
  • Swipe up and down to adjust the brightness
  • Swipe left and right to adjust the beam width

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on the torch

    There are many ways to turn on the torch. By default, the torch icon will be on the left hand side of the Lock Screen or you can turn it on by opening the Control Centre by swiping down from the right hand side of your unlocking iPhone. You can also simply ask Siri to turn on the torch for you.iPhone 15 with torch icon

  2. Step
    2

    The torch will then appear in the Dynamic Island

    Once you’ve turned the torch on, it should appear via the Dynamic Island, as shown here. This will allow you to easily control it.

    2 Torch showing Dynamic Island

  3. Step
    3

    Swipe up and down to adjust the brightness

    For all iPhones with Dynamic Island, you can swipe up and down on the torch interface to adjust the brightness.iPhone 15 Dynamic Island adjusting brightness of torch

  4. Step
    4

    Swipe left and right to adjust the beam width

    iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users will also be able to adjust the beam width so the torch covers a wider or narrower area. To do this, simply swipe left and right.iPhone 15 Pro Dynamic Island adjusting beam width of torch

Troubleshooting

Will iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus users be able to adjust the beam width too?

It appears that this feature is reserved for Pro and Pro Max handsets, as it requires an Adaptive True Tone flash.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

