How to use the FPS counter in Steam

Having an FPS counter is extremely useful for gauging your system’s performance for a specific game.

If you want a smooth experience, as well as a competitive edge, you’ll want a 60fps performance at the very least. And by lowering graphics settings, you’re able to give your frame rate a boost to achieve your targets.

But if you’ve no means to see your game’s current frame rate, then such a process becomes considerably more tricky.

Fortunately, Steam offers the option to add a live FPS counter in the corner of your screen, and we’re going to show you how to activate it. Here’s everything you need to know.

What you’ll need:

Laptop or desktop PC

Steam account

The Short Version

Log into your Steam account

Click on ‘Steam’ in the top-left corner

Click ‘Settings’

Press ‘In-Game’ in the menu on the left

Ensure the ‘enable Steam overlay’ box is ticked

Click the dropdown menu underneath ‘In-game FPS counter’

Pick the location you want the FPS counter displayed

Boot up a game via Steam

Check the FPS counter is displayed