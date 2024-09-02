Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use the AI photo Add Me feature on Pixel 9

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Taking an impromptu group shot can be challenging as someone usually ends up left out of the image, unless there happens to be a tripod handy. Luckily Google has introduced a way to solve this problem.

The Add Me tool is found across the Pixel 9 series and allows users to take a group shot without anyone missing. 

You simply need to take one photo of the group and another of just the photographer, then Add Me will use augmented reality and AI to combine the images together, resulting in a group photo where everyone is included.

Follow our step-by-step guide to learn how to use the Add Me tool across the Google Pixel 9 series.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Open the camera app
  • Tap Add Me
  • Move the phone around to scan the area
  • Frame the first shot of the group
  • Tap to capture
  • Pass the phone to someone else in the group and enter the shot
  • The second photographer aligns the frame and takes a photo
  • View your combined group photo

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Camera app

    You’ll find the Camera app either on your home screen or in your apps tray.Google Pixel 9 series Home Screen with camera app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Add Me

    Tap the Add Me option, found to the left of the screen.Google Pixel 9 series camera app with Add Me tool highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Move the phone around to scan the area

    As Add Me uses augmented reality, you may be prompted to move the phone around to scan the area before taking the photos.Screenshot of Google Pixel 9 series camera app with move camera to scan area message

  4. Step
    4

    Frame the first shot of the group

    Read the on-screen instructions, as shown here. To ensure the final image looks as seamless as possible, ensure this initial group shot has enough space for yourself.Add Me Pixel 9 Photographer 1 prompt

  5. Step
    5

    Tap to capture

    Once you’ve centred the shot, the group is all in frame and there’s enough space left for you, tap the circular capture button on the screen to take the image.Google Camera capture button

  6. Step
    6

    Pass the phone to someone else in the group and enter the shot

    This is the handover stage, where you need to pass the Pixel 9 to someone else and join the shot yourself. Anyone else in the first photo must leave the frame too, so just remember where you need to position yourself to ensure the best results. Add Me Pixel 9 Photographer 1 prompt to give phone to someone else

  7. Step
    7

    The second photographer aligns the frame and takes a photo

    The second photographer must follow the on-screen instructions to make sure you’re framed correctly. Once they’re happy and there are no prompts on screen, they should tap the circular capture button to take the photo. Add Me Pixel 9 Photographer 2 prompt

  8. Step
    8

    View your combined group photo

    Tap the Gallery icon, which is the square icon towards the bottom left hand corner of your Camera app, to view your photo. You can also find your image in the Photos app which can be found in your apps tray.
    Add Me picture

Troubleshooting

How many people can be added using Add Me?

Only one person can be added to a group shot. It’s also worth mentioning that Add Me only works with humans and not animals or objects.

Does Add Me work with the front camera?

No, Add Me only works with the rear cameras and not the front camera.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

