How to use Smart Folders in the iOS Notes app

Folders are a great way to organise your iPhone notes, but did you know there’s a way to automatically filter the same note into multiple folders?

The Smart Folders feature in iOS allows you to filter your notes into folders based on the custom tags you create. You can use #shopping to have all your shopping lists available in one folder, or #recipes to organise your favourite meals, for example. You can even set multiple tags for one folder.

The feature launched with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in 2021, meaning as long as you’re running this version or later, you should be able to create Smart Folders in the Notes app. Read on to learn how to do it.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone (at least iOS 15)

The Notes app

The Short Version

Tap the new folder icon Choose Make Into Smart Folder Tap Tags Tap Any Selected Tag or All Selected Tags Hit the plus icon Name your tag and tap Add

Step

1 Tap the new folder icon This is the icon in the bottom-left corner of the Notes app. Step

2 Choose Make Into Smart Folder You can also name the folder at this stage. Step

3 It will most likely say Off. Step

4 Your selection depends on whether you want to filter out notes containing any of the tags you set or only ones containing all of the tags you set. Step

5 Hit the plus icon Or tap any existing tags you want to use. Step

6 Name your tag and tap Add Repeat steps 5 and 6 to add multiple tags and tap Done when you’re finished.