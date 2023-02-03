Samsung Pass is essentially Samsung’s answer to Autofill with Google, providing Samsung users with a secure way to store sensitive information like logins and banking information, and to use that info to automatically log you into apps, websites and more.

The question is, how do you set it up on a Samsung phone? While the process differs slightly depending on the version of Android and Samsung OneUI your phone is using, it’s simpler to set up than you might think.

Here, we show you how to set up Samsung Pass on your smartphone. For reference, we used a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra running Android 13 and Samsung OneUI 5.1 for this tutorial.

If you’re new to the concept of Samsung’s biometric-focused security feature, take a look at our ‘What is Samsung Pass?’ explainer.

What you’ll need:

A supported Samsung smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Head to Security and Privacy (also listed as Biometrics and Security). Tap Samsung Pass. Log in with your Samsung account. Verify/register your fingerprint. Add your usernames, passwords and other data to Samsung Pass.