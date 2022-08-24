Samsung Director’s view is a handy tool that can help you shoot video on your smartphone like never before. Here’s how to use it.

If you’ve got a Samsung S-series smartphone, you may well be dazzled by its array of cameras – but how can you get the most out of them all when you’re recording the same video? That’s where Samsung Director’s View comes in handy, letting you record with multiple lenses all at the same time. This article will explain how you can use it yourself.

What you’ll need:

We used the Samsung Galaxy S22, but you can use any Samsung Galaxy S-series phone from the Galaxy S21 onwards

The Short Version

Open your phone’s Camera app

Tap on More

Select Director’s View

Now you can shoot with multiple cameras

How to use Samsung Director’s View: Step-by-Step Step

1 Open your phone’s Camera app First of all, open up your phone’s Camera app. Step

2 Tap on More Now, underneath the viewfinder tap on the option the reads “More” Step

3 Select Director’s View From this menu, tap on “Director’s View” Step

4 Now you can shoot with multiple cameras After enabling Director’s view, you’ll be able to shoot video with the front-facing facing while simultaneously cycling through the available options on the rear-facing cameras.