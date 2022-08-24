How to use Samsung Director’s View
Samsung Director’s view is a handy tool that can help you shoot video on your smartphone like never before. Here’s how to use it.
If you’ve got a Samsung S-series smartphone, you may well be dazzled by its array of cameras – but how can you get the most out of them all when you’re recording the same video? That’s where Samsung Director’s View comes in handy, letting you record with multiple lenses all at the same time. This article will explain how you can use it yourself.
What you’ll need:
- We used the Samsung Galaxy S22, but you can use any Samsung Galaxy S-series phone from the Galaxy S21 onwards
The Short Version
- Open your phone’s Camera app
- Tap on More
- Select Director’s View
- Now you can shoot with multiple cameras
How to use Samsung Director’s View: Step-by-Step
Step
1
Open your phone’s Camera app
First of all, open up your phone’s Camera app.
Step
2
Tap on More
Now, underneath the viewfinder tap on the option the reads “More”
Step
3
Select Director’s View
From this menu, tap on “Director’s View”
Step
4
Now you can shoot with multiple cameras
After enabling Director’s view, you’ll be able to shoot video with the front-facing facing while simultaneously cycling through the available options on the rear-facing cameras.
Troubleshooting
You can use Director’s View if you want to film with the rear and selfie cameras simultaneously, and/or switch through your rear cameras whilst filming continuously.
To change the camera back to its default settings, you can just tap the back button.