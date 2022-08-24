 large image

How to use Samsung Director’s View

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Samsung Director’s view is a handy tool that can help you shoot video on your smartphone like never before. Here’s how to use it.

If you’ve got a Samsung S-series smartphone, you may well be dazzled by its array of cameras – but how can you get the most out of them all when you’re recording the same video? That’s where Samsung Director’s View comes in handy, letting you record with multiple lenses all at the same time. This article will explain how you can use it yourself.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open your phone’s Camera app
  • Tap on More
  • Select Director’s View
  • Now you can shoot with multiple cameras

How to use Samsung Director’s View: Step-by-Step

  1. Step
    1

    Open your phone’s Camera app

    First of all, open up your phone’s Camera app.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on More

    Now, underneath the viewfinder tap on the option the reads “More”

  3. Step
    3

    Select Director’s View

    From this menu, tap on “Director’s View”

  4. Step
    4

    Now you can shoot with multiple cameras

    After enabling Director’s view, you’ll be able to shoot video with the front-facing facing while simultaneously cycling through the available options on the rear-facing cameras.

Troubleshooting

Why would I use Director’s View?

You can use Director’s View if you want to film with the rear and selfie cameras simultaneously, and/or switch through your rear cameras whilst filming continuously.

How can I change the camera back to the default settings?

To change the camera back to its default settings, you can just tap the back button.

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.
author icon

author icon

