How to use Netflix’s new remote logout feature
Netflix has introduced a remote logout feature which allows users to finally get that pesky friend or ex off of their account without needing to speak to them directly.
This could be a lifesaver for anyone who feels like they’re constantly getting logged out of their own account, and it makes it much easier to log out of rogue devices you won’t use again, like a TV at an Airbnb.
Thankfully, Netflix has made this feature possible in just a few simple steps, so make sure you keep reading to find out how you can log people out of your Netflix account remotely.
What you’ll need:
- A Netflix account (not the Children’s account)
- A phone/tablet/laptop to access the Netflix app or website
The Short Version
- Open Netflix
- Click on your Profile
- Press Account
- Click Manage access and devices
- Choose the device you want to remove and press Sign out
Step
1
Open Netflix
Log into your Netflix account to start the process.
Step
2
Click on your Profile
Click on the small profile image located in the top-right corner of the screen.
Step
3
Press Account
Scroll down a little and press the Account button.
Step
4
Click Manage access and devices
Scroll down to the Security and Privacy Section and click on the button called Manage access and devices. If you have not used this feature yet, it will have a small blue New button next to it, since this feature has only recently been added.
Step
5
Choose the device you want to remove and press Sign out
You will be presented with a list of devices that have been using your Netflix account. All of these devices will also show you the estimated location of the device, as well as which profile they were using at the time. Click on the Sign out button to sign out the device remotely.
Troubleshooting
Yes, anyone who has the login information can access the Manage access and devices page and can sign other devices out. The only profile that will not be able to access this information or make any account changes is the Children’s account.