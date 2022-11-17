How to use Netflix’s new remote logout feature

Netflix has introduced a remote logout feature which allows users to finally get that pesky friend or ex off of their account without needing to speak to them directly.

This could be a lifesaver for anyone who feels like they’re constantly getting logged out of their own account, and it makes it much easier to log out of rogue devices you won’t use again, like a TV at an Airbnb.

Thankfully, Netflix has made this feature possible in just a few simple steps, so make sure you keep reading to find out how you can log people out of your Netflix account remotely.

What you’ll need:

A Netflix account (not the Children’s account)

A phone/tablet/laptop to access the Netflix app or website

The Short Version

Open Netflix Click on your Profile Press Account Click Manage access and devices Choose the device you want to remove and press Sign out