How to use manual controls when shooting the stars on Pixel 9

Google introduced its Astrophotography mode with the Pixel 3 series, enabling users to easily take stunning images of the moon and stars in the night sky.

Prior to the Pixel 9 launch, Astrophotography mode was only activated automatically, once the Pixel’s Tensor processor detected that it was in a dark setting, steady and away from any light pollution.

This has changed with the launch of the new Pixel 9 series which now allows you to enable Astrophotography manually, without waiting for your handset to do so automatically.

Read on to learn how to use manual Astrophotography mode when shooting the stars on Pixel 9.

What you’ll need:

Any Google Pixel 9 series handset

The short version:

Open Camera app

Tap Night Sight

Tap the Astrophotography icon

Set the time

Tap the shutter button

Step

1 Open Camera app The Camera app will either be on your Home Screen or in your App Library, as shown here. Step

2 Tap Night Sight Either tap or scroll across the screen to Night Sight mode. Step

3 Tap the Astrophotography icon In the bottom right corner you’ll see an icon of a moon and plus sign, as shown here. This will enable your Pixel camera to go into Astrophotography mode, so tap here. Step

4 Set the time From here you can set the timelapse for up to four minutes.



If you opt for the maximum of four minutes, a five second timer will be triggered once you tap the shutter icon. This timer cannot be changed, however we think it’s a useful addition, as it allows you time to get the phone in position once you’ve tapped the shutter icon.

Step

5 Tap the shutter button Once you’ve tapped the shutter button, the five-second timer will begin to countdown. Once time is up, your camera will go into Astrophotography mode and start taking images.



