How to use manual controls when shooting the stars on Pixel 9

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Google introduced its Astrophotography mode with the Pixel 3 series, enabling users to easily take stunning images of the moon and stars in the night sky. 

Prior to the Pixel 9 launch, Astrophotography mode was only activated automatically, once the Pixel’s Tensor processor detected that it was in a dark setting, steady and away from any light pollution. 

This has changed with the launch of the new Pixel 9 series which now allows you to enable Astrophotography manually, without waiting for your handset to do so automatically.

Read on to learn how to use manual Astrophotography mode when shooting the stars on Pixel 9.

What you’ll need:

  • Any Google Pixel 9 series handset

The short version:

  • Open Camera app
  • Tap Night Sight
  • Tap the Astrophotography icon
  • Set the time 
  • Tap the shutter button

  1. Step
    1

    Open Camera app

    The Camera app will either be on your Home Screen or in your App Library, as shown here.Google Pixel App Library with Camera app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Night Sight

    Either tap or scroll across the screen to Night Sight mode.Google Pixel camera app with Night Sight option highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Astrophotography icon

    In the bottom right corner you’ll see an icon of a moon and plus sign, as shown here. This will enable your Pixel camera to go into Astrophotography mode, so tap here.Pixel 9 Pro XL camera app with Astrophotography icon highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Set the time

    From here you can set the timelapse for up to four minutes.

    If you opt for the maximum of four minutes, a five second timer will be triggered once you tap the shutter icon. This timer cannot be changed, however we think it’s a useful addition, as it allows you time to get the phone in position once you’ve tapped the shutter icon.
    Google Pixel 9 XL camera app with Timelapse slider set to Astro, highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the shutter button

    Once you’ve tapped the shutter button, the five-second timer will begin to countdown. Once time is up, your camera will go into Astrophotography mode and start taking images. 

    Google Pixel 9 XL camera app with Timelapse slider shown and shutter icon highlighted

Troubleshooting

What is Astrophotography mode on Google Pixel handsets?

When a Pixel handset is in Astrophotography mode, the camera will take 16 16-second photos when the shutter is pressed, then merge all the images together into one perfect shot. 

What is the best way to use Astrophotography mode?

You need to keep your camera as steady as possible, ideally using a tripod to ensure it doesn’t move around. There should also be minimal light pollution and as dark as possible.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Trusted Reviews Logo

