 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Live Text on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Keen to make the most of your iPhones useful Live Text feature but not sure how? Here is how you can take advantage of Live Text on iPhone.

Live Text is one of the handiest features on the iPhone, being introduced to anyone with a model running on iOS 15 or later.

It allows users to scan text and numbers from within pictures, meaning you can scan up a receipt or save the number from an advert with minimal fuss. You can also scan text whilst in the camera app, meaning you don’t even need to take a photo to copy important text.

If you’re interested in learning how to utilise Live Text to the best of your abilities, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up your Photos app
  • Click on a photo you want to scan
  • Hold down on the text in the image
  • Press the arrow to see more options (if applicable)
  • Choose what you want to do with the text

  1. Step
    1

    Open up your Photos app

    Open up your Photos app on your iPhone. The photos app on iOS 15

  2. Step
    2

    Click on a photo you want to scan

    Look through your photos and choose the one you want to scan. Pictures on my iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Hold down on the text in the image

    Once in the image, you want to scan, hold down on the text to bring up a blue highlight. You may find you need to zoom in if the text or numbers are particularly small.Hold down on text in an image for Live Text

  4. Step
    4

    Press the arrow to see more options (if applicable)

    When you have sucessfully highlighted all the text you want to interact with, you will see a small black pop-up menu above the text. You can click on the small arrow on the right-hand side to see more options if you need them. First option for Live Text on iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Choose what you want to do with the text

    Choose what you want to do with the text. You can Copy, Select All, Translate or Share it depending on what you need to do. You can also select sections of the text by dragging the highlighted marker.The Live Text options on iOS

Troubleshooting

Can I turn off Live Text?

Yes, you can toggle Live Text on or off depending on your preferences.

Can I use Live Text in the Camera app?

Yes, you can use it in the Camera app without actually taking the photo, though you will need to ensure that the setting is turned on. It can also be used in the Photos app on already exisitng photos.

You might like…

How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

How to play Fortnite on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to check your heart rate on an Apple Watch

How to check your heart rate on an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to clear your browsing history in Safari on iOS

How to clear your browsing history in Safari on iOS

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to set a default Mail app on iOS

How to set a default Mail app on iOS

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

How to edit an iMessage on an iPhone with iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to download movies and TV shows on iPhone

How to download movies and TV shows on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.