How to use Live Text on an iPhone

Keen to make the most of your iPhones useful Live Text feature but not sure how? Here is how you can take advantage of Live Text on iPhone.

Live Text is one of the handiest features on the iPhone, being introduced to anyone with a model running on iOS 15 or later.

It allows users to scan text and numbers from within pictures, meaning you can scan up a receipt or save the number from an advert with minimal fuss. You can also scan text whilst in the camera app, meaning you don’t even need to take a photo to copy important text.

If you’re interested in learning how to utilise Live Text to the best of your abilities, make sure you keep reading.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

Step

1 Open up your Photos app Open up your Photos app on your iPhone. Step

2 Click on a photo you want to scan Look through your photos and choose the one you want to scan. Step

3 Hold down on the text in the image Once in the image, you want to scan, hold down on the text to bring up a blue highlight. You may find you need to zoom in if the text or numbers are particularly small. Step

4 Press the arrow to see more options (if applicable) When you have sucessfully highlighted all the text you want to interact with, you will see a small black pop-up menu above the text. You can click on the small arrow on the right-hand side to see more options if you need them. Step

5 Choose what you want to do with the text Choose what you want to do with the text. You can Copy, Select All, Translate or Share it depending on what you need to do. You can also select sections of the text by dragging the highlighted marker.