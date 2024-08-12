Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Google Gemini on iPhone

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Gemini is Google’s AI-powered chatbot that can understand text, image and audio-based prompts and provide accurate responses. 

As a headline Google feature, it may seem like Gemini would be an Android-exclusive feature however iPhone users can benefit from the chatbot too, with just a Google account needed.

If you’re an iPhone user keen to dabble with Google’s chatbot, then keep reading to find out how.

What you’ll need:

  • iPhone (or iPad, as the steps are the same) 
  • The Google app downloaded from the App Store
  • A Google account

The short version:

  • Open the Google app on your iPhone
  • Sign into your Google account
  • Tap the Gemini tab
  • Enable Gemini
  • Interact with Gemini

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Google app on your iPhone

    We’ll be demonstrating the steps using an iPhone, however the steps are the same with an iPad. Note that this isn’t the Google Chrome app but rather just the Google app.iPhone Home Screen with Google app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Sign into your Google account

    You may already be signed in, but if not just enter your Google account that offers access to Gemini.
    Google sign in page on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Gemini tab

    Tap the Gemini icon, which is at the top of the screen as shown here.Gemini icon on Google iOS app

  4. Step
    4

    Enable Gemini

    Read through the terms and conditions and, if you’re happy, tap Use Gemini.Enable Gemini option on Google iOS app

  5. Step
    5

    Interact with Gemini

    You can now either use the keyboard, the microphone or the camera to send Gemini your prompt.Google Gemini on Google iOS app

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I see the Gemini icon?

If you can’t access Gemini through the Google app on your iPhone, then this might mean your Google account doesn’t have access to the chatbot, perhaps because it’s a work account.

Is there an iPhone or iPad Gemini app?

At the time of writing, there is not a Gemini app that’s registered by Google, so you will have to use the Google app.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

