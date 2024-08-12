How to use Google Gemini on iPhone

Gemini is Google’s AI-powered chatbot that can understand text, image and audio-based prompts and provide accurate responses.

As a headline Google feature, it may seem like Gemini would be an Android-exclusive feature however iPhone users can benefit from the chatbot too, with just a Google account needed.

If you’re an iPhone user keen to dabble with Google’s chatbot, then keep reading to find out how.

What you’ll need:

iPhone (or iPad, as the steps are the same)

The Google app downloaded from the App Store

A Google account

The short version:

Open the Google app on your iPhone

Sign into your Google account

Tap the Gemini tab

Enable Gemini

Interact with Gemini

Step

1 Open the Google app on your iPhone We’ll be demonstrating the steps using an iPhone, however the steps are the same with an iPad. Note that this isn’t the Google Chrome app but rather just the Google app. Step

2 Sign into your Google account You may already be signed in, but if not just enter your Google account that offers access to Gemini.

Step

3 Tap the Gemini tab Tap the Gemini icon, which is at the top of the screen as shown here. Step

4 Enable Gemini Read through the terms and conditions and, if you’re happy, tap Use Gemini. Step

5 Interact with Gemini You can now either use the keyboard, the microphone or the camera to send Gemini your prompt.