How to use Gemini Live on the Google Pixel 9

Google’s Pixel 9 launch was all about AI, with the new Gemini assistant stealing the spotlight at the event.

Gemini’s smart capabilities are split into two categories: free Gemini features and those exclusive to Gemini Advanced, Google’s paid version of the assistant only available with the Google One AI Premium cloud storage plan.

One of the more, well, advanced features included in Gemini Advanced is Gemini Live. Gemini Live allows you to have a free-flowing conversation with the assistant, chatting back and forth and interrupting it to add more details.

Thankfully, all Pixel 9 owners can access this feature at no additional cost thanks to the free 12-month Google One AI Premium subscription that comes with every Pixel 9 purchase. This means you can test out Gemini Live for a full year completely free.

Keep reading to learn how to activate Gemini Live on the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

What you’ll need

A Google Pixel 9

A Google One AI Premium membership

The Short Version

Press and hold the side button Tap the Gemini Live icon Hit OK Select a voice for your assistant Talk to Gemini