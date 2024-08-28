How to use Gemini Live on the Google Pixel 9
Google’s Pixel 9 launch was all about AI, with the new Gemini assistant stealing the spotlight at the event.
Gemini’s smart capabilities are split into two categories: free Gemini features and those exclusive to Gemini Advanced, Google’s paid version of the assistant only available with the Google One AI Premium cloud storage plan.
One of the more, well, advanced features included in Gemini Advanced is Gemini Live. Gemini Live allows you to have a free-flowing conversation with the assistant, chatting back and forth and interrupting it to add more details.
Thankfully, all Pixel 9 owners can access this feature at no additional cost thanks to the free 12-month Google One AI Premium subscription that comes with every Pixel 9 purchase. This means you can test out Gemini Live for a full year completely free.
Keep reading to learn how to activate Gemini Live on the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
What you’ll need
- A Google Pixel 9
- A Google One AI Premium membership
The Short Version
- Press and hold the side button
- Tap the Gemini Live icon
- Hit OK
- Select a voice for your assistant
- Talk to Gemini
How to use Gemini Live on the Google Pixel 9
Step
1
Press and hold the side button
This will take you to Google Gemini.
Step
2
Tap the Gemini Live icon
This is the button in the bottom right corner with the stars.
Step
3
Hit OK
Make sure you read the terms before progressing.
Step
4
Select a voice for your assistant
There are plenty of voices to choose from – simply swipe to cycle through them and tap Start when you’re happy.
Step
5
Talk to Gemini
That’s it! Just speak out loud to have a conversation with Gemini.
Troubleshooting
To claim your free Google One AI Premium trial, install the Google One app. The plan includes access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail, Docs and other Google apps and 2TB of storage.
Google One AI Premium is free for one year with any Pixel 9 phone. After this, you’ll need to pay $19.99/£18.99 a month to continue your subscription.
None Pixel 9 users can also claim a free trial. However, this is limited to one month instead of a full year.