How to use Drawing Assist on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung has announced its latest addition to its already vast Galaxy AI toolkit with Drawing Assist, available as part of OneUI 6.1.1.

The AI-powered feature can be found in the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with the update expected to appear on the Galaxy S24 collection soon via, and essentially allows users to turn their hand-drawn doodles into stunning images and illustrations.

If you’re investing in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 then follow our steps below to create your own AI-enhanced magic doodles.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

Open the Gallery app

Select the photo you’d like to doodle on

Tap the Galaxy AI icon

Tap Sketch to image

Draw your doodle

Tap Generate

Swipe through the selection and tap Save Copy to save

Step

1 Open the Gallery app You’ll either find the Gallery app on your home screen, as seen here, or you can search for it through your app library.

Step

2 Select the photo you’d like to doodle on Choose any image from your gallery that you’d like to edit. Step

3 Tap the Galaxy AI icon Once you’ve chosen your desired image, select the Galaxy AI icon (which is four overlapping stars) at the bottom of your screen, as shown here.

Step

4 Tap Sketch to image Select the Sketch to image button towards the bottom of the screen. Step

5 Draw your doodle You can either use a Samsung S-Pen or your fingers to draw your doodle wherever you like on the image.

Step

6 Tap Generate Once you’re happy with your doodle, tap the Generate button which will produce a choice of generated images. Step

7 Swipe through the selection and tap Save Copy to save Swipe left and right to see all the choices available. Once you’ve chosen your favourite, simply select Save copy.