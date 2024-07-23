Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Drawing Assist on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Samsung has announced its latest addition to its already vast Galaxy AI toolkit with Drawing Assist, available as part of OneUI 6.1.1. 

The AI-powered feature can be found in the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with the update expected to appear on the Galaxy S24 collection soon via, and essentially allows users to turn their hand-drawn doodles into stunning images and illustrations.

If you’re investing in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 then follow our steps below to create your own AI-enhanced magic doodles.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Open the Gallery app
  • Select the photo you’d like to doodle on
  • Tap the Galaxy AI icon
  • Tap Sketch to image
  • Draw your doodle
  • Tap Generate
  • Swipe through the selection and tap Save Copy to save
  1. Step
    1

    You’ll either find the Gallery app on your home screen, as seen here, or you can search for it through your app library.
    Samsung Fold 6 Home Screen with Gallery app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Select the photo you’d like to doodle on

    Choose any image from your gallery that you’d like to edit.Samsung Fold 6 Gallery app with images listed

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the Galaxy AI icon

    Once you’ve chosen your desired image, select the Galaxy AI icon (which is four overlapping stars) at the bottom of your screen, as shown here.
    Samsung Gallery app with image selected and the Galaxy AI icon highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Sketch to image

    Select the Sketch to image button towards the bottom of the screen.Image on Samsung Galaxy Gallery app with Sketch to image highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Draw your doodle

    You can either use a Samsung S-Pen or your fingers to draw your doodle wherever you like on the image. 
    Image on Samsung Galaxy Gallery app with a sketch of a hot air balloon

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Generate

    Once you’re happy with your doodle, tap the Generate button which will produce a choice of generated images.Image on Samsung Galaxy Gallery app with a sketch of a hot air balloon with Generate button highlighted

  7. Step
    7

    Swipe through the selection and tap Save Copy to save

    Swipe left and right to see all the choices available. Once you’ve chosen your favourite, simply select Save copy.Image with AI generated hot air balloon in corner

Troubleshooting

Is Drawing Assist available on the S24 series?

The Drawing Assist feature is currently only available on either the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 and, at the time of writing, we don’t when it will be available on other Galaxy AI-compatible smartphones like the Galaxy S24 series.

Will my original image be deleted after I use Drawing Assist?

No, your original image will remain in your Gallery app.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

