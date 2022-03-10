How to use an Amazon Echo as a computer speaker

There are several reasons you might want to connect an Amazon Echo device to your computer or laptop.

With larger, more powerful speakers than the ones typically built into desktop monitors or laptops, an Echo can be a noticeable step up in sound quality. Using the Echo on your desk instead of adding a set of wired speakers can help cut down on cable clutter, and you’re still able to use all of Alexa’s smart functions while connected.

As long as your computer has built-in Bluetooth, getting set up only takes a few minutes.

What we used

These instructions will work with any Amazon Echo smart speaker, although one with better audio would make more sense, such as the Echo (4th Generation) or Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation). For a wireless connection, you need a computer with Bluetooth built-in; Macs all have this, but some PCs don’t. If your PC doesn’t, you’ll need to buy a Bluetooth dongle. If your Alexa device has a 3.5mm audio connector, you can connect your computer using a cable.

The short version