How to use an Amazon Echo as a Bluetooth speaker

Lots of us rely on the Alexa voice assistant to stream audio through our Amazon Echo smart devices, but they can also double as Bluetooth speakers to play music directly from a smartphone or tablet.

This is a handy way to play streaming services that aren’t supported by Alexa, such as your favourite podcast app, and is certain to deliver better sound quality than the speakers built into your smartphone. You can also connect devices like Bluetooth headphones for private listening through an Echo.

Getting connected just takes a few minutes, with voice commands taking care of most of the work.

What we used

These steps will work with any Amazon Echo smart speaker.

The short version

Put your Echo in Bluetooth pairing mode

Search for devices on your smartphone

Start playing

Connecting to other speakers