How to use an air fryer

Faster than an oven and using less oil than a deep-fat fryer, an air fryer is a brilliant way to get crispy food in a healthier way. As they cook in a slightly different way to other devices, it can take a while to get used to an air fryer, so you’re in the right place for advice.

From setting it up, to pre-heating, shaking, using oil, cleaning and more, you’ll be a veritable Professor of Air Fryology in no time. Before we dive in though, it’s worth covering the basics. Like what exactly is an air fryer?

In short, air fryers are a much healthier alternative to traditional deep fat fryers. Rather than using vast amounts of oil or fat to cook and crisp up food, air fryers use hot air. Like small but powerful ovens, they can produce everything from crispy chicken wings to perfectly cooked vegetables, chips, and even roast entire chickens.

While the results are a little different from frying something in a vat of hot oil, they’re still comparable, and much, much healthier. And with thousands of air fryer recipes available, you can make everything from starters to dessert, and everything in between.

So with the scene set, here’s everything you need to know.

What we used

These steps should apply to practically all makes of air fryer, specifically the ones with built-in baskets (as opposed to multifunctional electric ovens with built-in air fryer smarts). We used Cosori’s Premium 5.5-litre air fryer for this article but you can find other options in our guide to the best air fryers.

The short version

Find a suitable spot

Clean parts (if brand new)

Preheat

Add oil

Fill the drawer

Set timer, cook, and shake

Safely remove cooked food

Clean up