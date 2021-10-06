Here’s how you can upgrade some of your PS4 games to the digital PS5 version for an even better gaming experience.

If you want to play some of your expansive PS4 game collection on your new PS5, have no fear, you can play actually upgrade certain PS4 games to the digital PS5 version.

Pretty much all of the PS4 library can be played on the PS5, however there are some ways to make those older games play better.

What games can be upgraded to the PS5 digital version?

The PS5 uses Game Boost to make your PS4 titles even more impressive, giving games faster and smoother frame rates.

Some of the best PS4 games have also gotten patches to allow them to run slightly better on the PS5, including God of War, Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, to just name a few.

You can check out the expansive list of games you can digitally upgrade on the PlayStation website.

There are also games that can be upgraded from a PS4 to PS5 version. You can learn more about this below.

How to upgrade your PS4 games to PS5

If you’re trying to upgrade a game you’ve bought digitally, the option (if there is one) should pop up in the PS Store. Some upgrades are free, while other can require some form of payment.

The process is slightly different if you have a disc.

Sign in to your account on your PS5 Insert the PS4 disk into your PS5 (it must be eligible to upgrade) Go in the game hub of the PS4 game Select the Upgrade option in the game hub and review it Click Download (some games will need you to purchase this option, usually at a discounted price) Download/Purchase the content Once downloaded, you should be able to play the PS5 digital version by inserting the PS4 disk

Do keep in mind that you need to insert the PS4 game disk each time you want to play, but now you should have access to the PS5 digital version of your game.

You can also do this if you own a digital edition of the game, just follow the instructions below: