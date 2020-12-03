How to upgrade FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X: Next-gen update has arrived a day early

Electronic Arts has released the next generation upgrade for FIFA 21 ahead of its planned release, meaning players who own the football sim on PS4 and Xbox One can jump in right away.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of FIFA 21 are set to launch on December 4, offering those who already possess it on older platforms to upgrade for no extra charge. This is a nice gesture from Electronic Arts, and the enhanced release is available now for the new consoles.

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Upgrading FIFA 21 is easy on both consoles, following the same pattern as previous releases that have provided free upgrades. On PS5, simply pop over to your game library and access the icon for FIFA 21.

Here, you will see the option to obtain a free next-gen upgrade. Simply download the game/update and you’ll be good to go. We’ve tried it ourselves, and the download comes in at just under 50GB at the time of writing.

Xbox is a tad simpler. If you are playing on a new console, it will simply install the compatible version instead of forcing you to fiddle about with backward compatibility.

Both versions support the same slew of features such as enhanced visuals and performance, alongside more realistic gameplay mechanics made possible by the new hardware.

We’ll be covering the next-gen version of FIFA 21 in an updated review, but for now here’s a snippet from our original 4/5 verdict: “FIFA 21 is an often great football game packed with content and modes.

The few gameplay tweaks that are here make for a better overall experience and keeping Volta around adds some variety. Sadly, the redesign of career mode focuses on the wrong features and feels like a wannabe Football Manager without any of the depth.”

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…