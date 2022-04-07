Keeping your iPhone’s iOS operating system up to date is crucial to maintaining security and app compatibility, not to mention accessing the latest features that Apple has to offer.

Apple will generally notify you when a new version of iOS is ready to install, but there is a way to check for any updates and initiate an installation yourself.

Here’s how to update your iPhone’s operating system.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Prepare your iPhone

Open Software Update

Download update

Install and wait

Step

1 Prepare your iPhone Before you install any updates, make sure that your iPhone is fully charged or plugged into a power source, and also check that it’s backed up (Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now).



If you want a more detailed explanation, follow our guide on How to backup an iPhone. Step

2 Open the Settings app and tap General, followed by Software Update. Step

3 If there’s an update available, it’ll be listed here in the Software Update section. Tap Download and Install, followed by your passcode, to initiate the download process. Step

4 Install and wait Tap Install Now when it appears, or simply wait for the process to commence automatically. Your iOS update will now be installed, during which your iPhone will be unresponsive except for a logo and a progress gauge on a black screen.



Leave it alone until the phone boost up again.