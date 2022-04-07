 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to update your iPhone’s operating system

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Keeping your iPhone’s iOS operating system up to date is crucial to maintaining security and app compatibility, not to mention accessing the latest features that Apple has to offer.

Apple will generally notify you when a new version of iOS is ready to install, but there is a way to check for any updates and initiate an installation yourself.

Here’s how to update your iPhone’s operating system.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Prepare your iPhone
  • Open Software Update
  • Download update
  • Install and wait

  1. Step
    1

    Prepare your iPhone

    Before you install any updates, make sure that your iPhone is fully charged or plugged into a power source, and also check that it’s backed up (Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now).

    If you want a more detailed explanation, follow our guide on How to backup an iPhone.Back up now iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Open Software Update

    Open the Settings app and tap General, followed by Software Update.Software Update iOS

  3. Step
    3

    Download update

    If there’s an update available, it’ll be listed here in the Software Update section. Tap Download and Install, followed by your passcode, to initiate the download process.Software Update iOS install

  4. Step
    4

    Install and wait

    Tap Install Now when it appears, or simply wait for the process to commence automatically. Your iOS update will now be installed, during which your iPhone will be unresponsive except for a logo and a progress gauge on a black screen.

    Leave it alone until the phone boost up again.iOS Software Update Install Now

FAQs

How do I find out what an update includes?

In the Software Update section, tap Learn more for a rundown.

Why won’t my iPhone update?

If your iPhone is too low on power or storage, it won’t be able to update. Plug in or free up some space before trying again.

You might like…

How to change your Apple ID email

How to change your Apple ID email

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
How to clean an Apple AirPods case

How to clean an Apple AirPods case

Tom Wiggins 5 hours ago
How to use Apple Pay

How to use Apple Pay

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
How to remove a card from Apple Pay

How to remove a card from Apple Pay

Jon Mundy 6 days ago
How to create an Apple ID

How to create an Apple ID

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
How to reset your Apple ID password

How to reset your Apple ID password

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.