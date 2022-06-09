How to update your graphics card drivers

If you want the best possible performance from your graphics card, then it’s important to keep the drivers updated.

Graphics card manufacturers are constantly releasing new software patches to optimize their GPUs, especially for new games that launched after the graphics card went on sale.

Of course, it’s completely fine to continue playing games with your graphics card without updating your drivers, so don’t fret that your PC may be about to explode. But if you want the best possible performance from your hardware, updating your drivers is essential.

Fortunately, updating your drivers is free and easy to do. We’re here to guide you through the process, whether you have an AMD or Nvidia graphics card.

Hardware used

Gaming PC (with Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU)

The Short Version

Check the maker of your GPU

Download AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition or Nvidia GeForce Experience

Use the software to download new graphics drivers