If you’re wondering how you can get the very latest versions of all your iPhone apps then this guide explains it all, step by step.

When you update the apps on your iPhone, it can mean that you’re treated to new features or that bothersome software issues have been fixed. By default these apps should be automatically updated periodically, but if you want to go through the process manually then we show you exactly how it’s done in our step-by-step guide below.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone.

The Short Version

Open the App Store

Open your profile

Choose Update All, or update individual apps

How to update your apps on an iPhone: Step-by-Step Step

1 Open the App Store First of all, open your iPhone’s App Store. This app has an icon that looks like a capital A. Step

2 Open your profile In the app store, open your profile. This is at the top right of the screen, and may have a personalised picture that you’ve chosen or else the default blue head outline shown below. Step

3 Now you can scroll down to see apps that have available updates. Either choose Update All, or else update the apps one by one by tapping the Update option next to each listed app.