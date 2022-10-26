How to update the software on a Nintendo Switch

Here is how you can update the software on your Switch game console in just a few easy steps.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles available on the market right now, featuring a wide variety of games to enjoy.

But, as with all gaming systems, you will need to make sure that your device is up to date to play them. This can be a little more difficult on a handheld console, as you may decide that you want to put off updating your system if you’re already halfway through a game.

Thankfully, even after you have been prompted about a software update, you can still manually update your Switch console. Keep reading to find out how to update your Nintendo Switch software in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A Nintendo Switch and a reliable internet connection

The Short Version

Go to Settings

Click on System

Choose System Update

Follow the instructions on screen