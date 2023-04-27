 large image

How to update Nvidia drivers

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you own a gaming laptop or desktop with an Nvidia GPU, then you will want to make sure that your drivers are updated.

Nvidia offers some of the most powerful GPUs on the market, with the latest RTX 4000 Series offering impressive levels of performance

It’s important to note that you won’t be getting the most out of your graphic cards unless you update the drivers. Not only can it unlock higher resolutions and increase your fps rates for high-end games, but it can also boost your device’s performance overall. 

Thankfully, updating Nvidia drivers is a very simple process and can be done by downloading Nvidia GeForce Experience. Keep reading to find our simple step-by-step guide so you can take advantage of your graphics cards. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the GeForce Experience website
  • Click on Download
  • Open the file
  • Click Agree and Install
  • Wait for the software to install
  • Log in or create an account
  • Go to Drivers
  • Click on Check for Updates
  • Click Update, if any are available

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the GeForce Experience website

    Visit the Nvidia GeForce Experience website by clicking on the link prior. The Nvidia GeForce Experience page

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Download

    Click on the large green Download button to start downloading the software. The Nvidia GeForce Experience page

  3. Step
    3

    Open the file

    Once the file has been downloaded onto your device, click on the file to open it. Click on the download file

  4. Step
    4

    Click Agree and Install

    You will be presented with a pop-up. Click on Agree and Install to continue. Click Agree and Install

  5. Step
    5

    Log in or create an account

    Once the software has been installed, you will need to either log in or create an account. Log in or Sign up

  6. Step
    6

    Go to Drivers

    Look at the menu at the top of the screen on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on Drivers. Click on Nvidia Drivers

  7. Step
    7

    Click on Check for Updates

    Click on the button called Check for Updates to see if your drivers need to be updated. Click on check for updates

  8. Step
    8

    Click Update, if any are available

    If any updates are available, you will be able to update your drivers. We recommend checking GeForce Experience every few weeks to make sure that your Nvidia drivers are up to date, although you should get automatic alerts. Install the new driver

Troubleshooting

Do I need a Nvidia GPU to use GeForce Experience?

Yes. While the software will download, you will not be able to access it or update your drivers unless you have an Nvidia GPU.

Should I update my Nvidia drivers?

Yes, whether you’re updating Nvidia or AMD drivers it’s always best to make sure that you are using the most up-to-date software. This will provide the best performance and fix any graphics issues you encounter.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

