How to update Nvidia drivers

If you own a gaming laptop or desktop with an Nvidia GPU, then you will want to make sure that your drivers are updated.

Nvidia offers some of the most powerful GPUs on the market, with the latest RTX 4000 Series offering impressive levels of performance

It’s important to note that you won’t be getting the most out of your graphic cards unless you update the drivers. Not only can it unlock higher resolutions and increase your fps rates for high-end games, but it can also boost your device’s performance overall.

Thankfully, updating Nvidia drivers is a very simple process and can be done by downloading Nvidia GeForce Experience. Keep reading to find our simple step-by-step guide so you can take advantage of your graphics cards.

What you’ll need:

A Nvidia GPU

The Short Version

Go to the GeForce Experience website

Click on Download

Open the file

Click Agree and Install

Wait for the software to install

Log in or create an account

Go to Drivers

Click on Check for Updates

Click Update, if any are available