How to unpair an Apple Watch

Need to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone but not sure how? Here is the easiest way to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone.

Looking to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch 7, or are you ready to move on from your smartwatch altogether? Either way, knowing how to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone is important, and thankfully it can be done in just a few simple steps.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way that you can unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone.

What we used

The Short Version

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

Click on All Watches

Tap the info button on the Watch you want to unpair

Tap Unpair Apple Watch

Click Unpair Apple Watch again

Enter your password

Wait for your Watch to unpair