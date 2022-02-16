How to unlock your iPhone for a different network

If you got your iPhone through a contract deal, you may find that it’s locked to a particular network operator. Here’s how to unlock your iPhone.

While many network operators have stopped locking their phones (at least in the UK), it’s still the case that many older devices have been chained to a single provider.

Here’s what to do if you find that your iPhone is locked to a particular network operator.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone.

1 Check that your iPhone is locked To establish whether your iPhone running iOS 14 is locked, head into Settings > General > About. Scroll down to Network Provider Lock. If you don’t see ‘No SIM restrictions’ next to it, that means your phone is locked.



If your phone is running iOS 13 or earlier, you’ll need to try a SIM from a different network or contact your network operator (see Step 2) to find out.



Either way, while you’re in the About page, note down your IMEI number, as your operator may require it as part of the next step. Step

2 You’ll need to contact your current (or former, as may be the case) network operator and request an unlock. There may be particular contract-specific stipulations for this to take place, and the process may take a few days to complete.



Here are the appropriate phone unlock websites for EE, Vodafone, Three, and O2.



Users in other countries should consult Apple’s network operator support page. Step

3 Swap in the new SIM Once your network operator has confirmed that they’ve unlocked your phone, swap out your old network SIM for your new one and reboot your phone.