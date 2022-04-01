 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to unlink Facebook from Instagram

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to separate your Instagram and Facebook accounts? Here is the easiest way to unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram account.

While it can be nice to link up some of your social media accounts, sometimes it’s best to keep them separate.

Whether you use one account for professional use and don’t want your personal pictures making their way over, or you just want to split up your time spent online, knowing how to unlink your Instagram and Facebook accounts can be vital.

Luckily, we know the easiest way to unlink both accounts, so you don’t have to. Keep reading to find out how to unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram account.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open your Instagram and go into your account
  • Press the hamburger menu
  • Press Settings
  • Click Accounts Centre
  • Click on Accounts and profiles
  • Click your Facebook profile
  • Click on your Facebook profile
  • Click Remove from Accounts Centre
  • Press Continue
  • Press Remove (your name)

  1. Step
    1

    Go to your Instagram account page and click on the hamburger menu

    This process can be done directly through the Instagram app without the need to switch between Instagram and Facebook. Click on the hamburger menu that is in the top right-hand corner of your account page. It looks like three lines stacked on top of each other. Go into your Instagram app and go into your account page

  2. Step
    2

    Press Settings

    Go into Settings once you are in the menu. Click on the hamburger menu to access the settings

  3. Step
    3

    Click Accounts Centre

    Press Accounts Centre to continue. Go into your account settings to keep going

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Accounts and Profiles

    Choose Accounts and Profiles to continue.You can unlink from Facebook using just the Instagram app

  5. Step
    5

    Click your Facebook profile

    Pick the Facebook profile that you want to unlink, provided there is more than one available. You will need to choose the profile you want to unlink

  6. Step
    6

    Click on your Facebook profile

    You will need to click on your profile again to continue. Click on your Facebook profile again to continue the process

  7. Step
    7

    Click Remove from Accounts Centre

    Press the Remove from Accounts Centre button to start the unlinking process. You can use the Instagram app to unlink your account from Facebook

  8. Step
    8

    Press Continue

    Press the Continue button, if you are unsure you can always cancel the process. The warnings of what happens when you unlink your Instagram and Facebook accounts

  9. Step
    9

    Press Remove (your name)

    Press the Remove button to confirm your choice, it will have whatever name is currently being used for your Facebook profile. Press continue to kee going, you can always cancel if you are unsure

Troubleshooting

Can I unlink my accounts on a laptop or PC?

Yes, you can unlink your accounts through the Instagram app on a mobile or on a laptop, though the mobile app is a lot easier to use than on a laptop.

Can I relink my profiles after I have already unlinked them?

Yes, if you change your mind you can always relink your Instagram and Facebook profiles after unlinking them.

You might like…

How to delete all photos from an iPad

How to delete all photos from an iPad

Jon Mundy 2 weeks ago
How to delete WhatsApp messages

How to delete WhatsApp messages

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
How to share your location on WhatsApp on iPhone

How to share your location on WhatsApp on iPhone

Peter Phelps 3 weeks ago
How to connect AirPods to an iPhone

How to connect AirPods to an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
How to factory reset and restore an iPhone

How to factory reset and restore an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Grab the iPhone 11 and unlimited data for just £31 per month this Black Friday

Grab the iPhone 11 and unlimited data for just £31 per month this Black Friday

Peter Phelps 4 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.