How to unlink Facebook from Instagram
Looking to separate your Instagram and Facebook accounts? Here is the easiest way to unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram account.
While it can be nice to link up some of your social media accounts, sometimes it’s best to keep them separate.
Whether you use one account for professional use and don’t want your personal pictures making their way over, or you just want to split up your time spent online, knowing how to unlink your Instagram and Facebook accounts can be vital.
Luckily, we know the easiest way to unlink both accounts, so you don’t have to. Keep reading to find out how to unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram account.
What we used
- We used an iPhone 13 Pro running the Instagram app
The Short Version
- Open your Instagram and go into your account
- Press the hamburger menu
- Press Settings
- Click Accounts Centre
- Click on Accounts and profiles
- Click your Facebook profile
- Click on your Facebook profile
- Click Remove from Accounts Centre
- Press Continue
- Press Remove (your name)
Step
1
Go to your Instagram account page and click on the hamburger menu
This process can be done directly through the Instagram app without the need to switch between Instagram and Facebook. Click on the hamburger menu that is in the top right-hand corner of your account page. It looks like three lines stacked on top of each other.
Step
2
Press Settings
Go into Settings once you are in the menu.
Step
3
Click Accounts Centre
Press Accounts Centre to continue.
Step
4
Click on Accounts and Profiles
Choose Accounts and Profiles to continue.
Step
5
Click your Facebook profile
Pick the Facebook profile that you want to unlink, provided there is more than one available.
Step
6
Click on your Facebook profile
You will need to click on your profile again to continue.
Step
7
Click Remove from Accounts Centre
Press the Remove from Accounts Centre button to start the unlinking process.
Step
8
Press Continue
Press the Continue button, if you are unsure you can always cancel the process.
Step
9
Press Remove (your name)
Press the Remove button to confirm your choice, it will have whatever name is currently being used for your Facebook profile.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can unlink your accounts through the Instagram app on a mobile or on a laptop, though the mobile app is a lot easier to use than on a laptop.
Yes, if you change your mind you can always relink your Instagram and Facebook profiles after unlinking them.