How to unlink Facebook from Instagram

Looking to separate your Instagram and Facebook accounts? Here is the easiest way to unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram account.

While it can be nice to link up some of your social media accounts, sometimes it’s best to keep them separate.

Whether you use one account for professional use and don’t want your personal pictures making their way over, or you just want to split up your time spent online, knowing how to unlink your Instagram and Facebook accounts can be vital.

Luckily, we know the easiest way to unlink both accounts, so you don’t have to. Keep reading to find out how to unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram account.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running the Instagram app

The Short Version

Open your Instagram and go into your account

Press the hamburger menu

Press Settings

Click Accounts Centre

Click on Accounts and profiles

Click your Facebook profile

Click Remove from Accounts Centre

Press Continue

Press Remove (your name)