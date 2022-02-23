 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to uninstall Avast Antivirus

K.G. Orphanides By K.G. Orphanides

On Windows 10 and 11, antivirus software can be uninstalled much like any other program, but there are a few extra steps and precautions to help keep your PC safe.

In the modern Windows era, dedicated uninstallation tools are largely a thing of the past. So to uninstall Avast Free Antivirus or Avast Premium Security on Windows 10 or Windows 11, you’ll usually just need to use the Add/Remove Programs interface.

However, like most real-time antivirus software, Avast, as well as Windows, will double-check to make sure that it’s really you who issued the uninstall command. This is because some malware tried to disable or remove any antivirus software it finds, so as to better get a foothold on your system.

In case you’re switching to a different antivirus suite, Avast also offers a Passive Mode, which can also be enabled via its settings. This hands back system-wide real-time malware defence to Microsoft Defender (or a third-party suite, should you install one), but keeps Avast around as an exclusive on-demand malware scanner so you have an extra detection engine to check suspicious files with.

And just in case anything goes wrong, Avast provides avastclear, an emergency tool that can fully remove the remnant of failed or unresponsive uninstallations of Avast.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus

Kaspersky Anti-Virus

Essential Virus Protection

Our 5-star rated anti-virus blocks malware and viruses in real time and stops hackers, now 50% off at just £12.49

  • Kaspersky
  • Was £24.99
  • £12.49 per year
View Offer

What we used

  • Any Windows 10 or 11 computer with Avast installed

The Short version

  1. Open the Windows Settings menu
  2. Go to Apps & features
  3. Search for Avast
  4. Click Uninstall
  5. Confirm uninstallation
  6. Confirm with User Account Control
  7. Uninstall (or enable passive mode)
  8. Confirm with Avast
  9. Skip (or fill) the survey
  10. Reboot
  11. Make sure Microsoft Defender has taken over

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Windows Settings menu

    Open the start menu and click Settings.open Windows' settings

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Apps & features

    Scroll down and select Apps.Select App from the Settings screen

  3. Step
    3

    Search for Avast

    In the Apps & features search bar, type Avast. Multiple Avast products may appear if you have more than one installed.Search for Avast in Apps

  4. Step
    4

    Click Uninstall

    Find the product you wish to remove – Avast Free Antivirus in my example, and click the Uninstall button below it.click uninstall

  5. Step
    5

    Confirm uninstallation

    A small pop-up will inform you that “This app and its related info will be uninstalled.” Click Uninstall in the pop-upconfirm that you wish to uninstall in settings

  6. Step
    6

    Confirm with User Account Control

    User Account Control (UAC), which helps to protect you from software that tries to make unwanted changes to your system, will ask you to confirm that you wish to allow the Avast Antivirus Uninstaller to make changes to your advice. Click Yes.Confirm uninstallation with User Account Control

  7. Step
    7

    Uninstall (or enable passive mode)

    Avast’s uninstaller will now open. Click the Uninstall button to remove Avast. You can alternatively switch Avast to Passive Mode, which will put Microsoft Defender back in charge of real-time malware defence, but keep Avast installed for on-demand scanning.Choose to uninstall Avast or put it in passive mode

  8. Step
    8

    Confirm with Avast

    Avast’s malware defences are sensitive to uninstallation attempts, as some viruses try to remove any antivirus software you have installed. We’re doing this for real, though, so click Yes here. If you don’t do so within 60 seconds, you’ll be taken back to the Avast uninstaller.confirm to Avast that you wish to uninstall it

  9. Step
    9

    Skip (or fill in) the survey

    Avast will now remove itself and prompt you to fill in an uninstallation survey. Feel free to click Skip the survey in small print at the bottom. You can’t cancel uninstallation at this point.The Avast uninstallation survey is optional

  10. Step
    10

    Reboot

    The uninstaller will notify you when it’s finished. Click Restart computer to reboot and complete file removal.Restart your computer

  11. Step
    11

    Make sure Microsoft Defender has taken over

    The final step in antivirus installation on Windows is to ensure that you’re now protected by the OS’s built-in defences. Type Windows Security into the search box on the taskbar, click on the Windows Security app, then the Virus & threat protection tab. Your Virus & threat protection settings should say “No action needed”.Check that Microsoft Defender is active

If Microsoft Defender hasn’t activated when you reboot, or if parts of Avast – that aren’t stand-alone tools such as Avast SecureLine VPN – are still present, then you may need to turn to Avast’s emergency uninstallation clean-up tool and follow our guide to repairing a broken Avast uninstallation.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus

Kaspersky Anti-Virus

Essential Virus Protection

Our 5-star rated anti-virus blocks malware and viruses in real time and stops hackers, now 50% off at just £12.49

  • Kaspersky
  • Was £24.99
  • £12.49 per year
View Offer

Troubleshooting

What is Avast Passive Mode?

This will put Microsoft Defender back in charge of real-time malware defence, but keep Avast installed for on-demand scanning.

You might like…

How to turn off notifications in Avast Antivirus

How to turn off notifications in Avast Antivirus

K.G. Orphanides 58 mins ago
How to repair a broken Avast Antivirus uninstallation

How to repair a broken Avast Antivirus uninstallation

K.G. Orphanides 3 hours ago
How to turn off Avast Antivirus

How to turn off Avast Antivirus

K.G. Orphanides 3 hours ago
How to enable passwordless sign in for Google services

How to enable passwordless sign in for Google services

K.G. Orphanides 5 days ago
How to enable 2FA

How to enable 2FA

K.G. Orphanides 5 days ago
Emergency virus recovery tools: Rescue disks and online scanners explained

Emergency virus recovery tools: Rescue disks and online scanners explained

K.G. Orphanides 1 week ago
K.G. Orphanides
By K.G. Orphanides
K.G. Orphanides is a writer and developer whose areas of expertise include internet security, VPNs, Linux for the desktop, small-scale game development, software preservation and computer audio techno…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.