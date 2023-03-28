Uninstalling apps can free up more space on your laptop or desktop, and allow for a speedier performance. That’s why we’re going to be running through how to uninstall apps in Windows 11.

Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft and offers a lot of upgrades and new features when compared to its predecessor. However, even with an upgraded OS, you have to be wary of how much space you’re taking up with installed apps that you don’t use.

Uninstalling apps like these help to free up your storage and gives you the opportunity to download even more applications and software that you need. Moreover, older apps that no longer get updated can harbour some serious security flaws, meaning that it may be best for your device to uninstall any extra software that is a few years old.

That’s why we’re going to be running through how you can uninstall apps on Windows 11 in just a few simple steps, to help you keep your devices safe.

What you’ll need:

Laptop or desktop with Windows 11

The Short Version

Click on the Start button

Click on Settings

Go to Apps

Click on Installed apps

Choose an app to uninstall

Click on Uninstall

Click on Uninstall again