How to uninstall apps in Windows 11

Uninstalling apps can free up more space on your laptop or desktop, and allow for a speedier performance. That’s why we’re going to be running through how to uninstall apps in Windows 11.

Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft and offers a lot of upgrades and new features when compared to its predecessor. However, even with an upgraded OS, you have to be wary of how much space you’re taking up with installed apps that you don’t use. 

Uninstalling apps like these help to free up your storage and gives you the opportunity to download even more applications and software that you need. Moreover, older apps that no longer get updated can harbour some serious security flaws, meaning that it may be best for your device to uninstall any extra software that is a few years old. 

That’s why we’re going to be running through how you can uninstall apps on Windows 11 in just a few simple steps, to help you keep your devices safe. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Click on the Start button
  • Click on Settings
  • Go to Apps
  • Click on Installed apps
  • Choose an app to uninstall
  • Click on Uninstall
  • Click on Uninstall again

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Start button

    From the menu at the bottom of the screen, click on the Start button. The Start menu on Windows

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Settings

    From the menu presented, click on Settings.Click on Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Apps

    Once you are in Settings, look to the menu on the left side of the screen and click on Apps. Choose apps from this list

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Installed apps

    You will be presented with a new menu of options. Click on Installed apps at the top of the menu.Click on installed apps

  5. Step
    5

    Choose an app to uninstall

    This page presents you with all the apps you have installed on your device. From this list, choose the app you would like to uninstall by clicking on the three black dots located on the right of each block. Click on the uninstall button

  6. Step
    6

    Click on Uninstall

    From the small drop-down menu presented, click on Uninstall. Choose the app you want to delete

  7. Step
    7

    Click on Uninstall again

    To confirm that you want to uninstall this app, click on Uninstall again. Select the app to uninstall

Troubleshooting

How can I upgrade to Windows 11?

You can check if your device is ready to update to Windows 11 by going into Settings, clicking on Update and Security and choosing Windows Update. Here you can check if your device can be updated to the latest operating system.

How can I reinstall apps on Windows 11?

If you have deleted an app on Windows 11 and want to reinstall it, go to the Microsoft Store and click on My Library. Here you can see all the apps you previously installed, with the option to reinstall any that you want back on your device.

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

