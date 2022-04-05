 large image

How to unblock someone on Facebook

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to unblock a friend after putting them on a Facebook timeout? Here is the easiest way you can unblock someone on Facebook.

Whether you blocked a friend as a joke or you’re ready to befriend someone you haven’t spoken to in years, knowing how to unblock someone on Facebook is handy knowledge to have.

That’s why we’re here to tell you the easiest way to unblock someone from your Facebook account, even if you’re no longer interested in speaking to them.

So, without further ado, here is the simplest way to unblock someone on Facebook.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Go into your Facebook Account
  • Press the small arrow on the top right-hand side
  • Click on Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu
  • Press Settings
  • Click on Blocking
  • Choose the person you want to unblock
  • Press Unblock
  • Press Confirm

  1. Step
    1

    Go into your Facebook Account

    Log into your Facebook account and go to your own profile page. This can be done on both mobile devices and a laptop or PC. Go into your Facebook profile and into your Facebook account

  2. Step
    2

    Press the small arrow on the top right-hand side

    Click on the small arrow that’s in the top right-hand corner of the screen.A picture of my Facebook profile and the account button

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu

    Press on the Settings and Privacy option from the drop-down menu that is presented. A picture of my Facebook profile with the settings open

  4. Step
    4

    Press Settings

    Once you press Settings and Privacy, click on Settings. Click on the Settings option from the Setting and Privacy from the drop down

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Blocking

    Once you get into the Settings page, click on the Blocking option. It will be on the left-hand side of the screen. Go into Settings on Facebook and click on the Blocking option

  6. Step
    6

    Choose the person you want to unblock

    Once in this section, you will see a list of people that you have already blocked on screen. Look at the list of blocked people in your Facebook account

  7. Step
    7

    Press Unblock

    Click on the Unblock button to unblock your chosen person. This is teh page that shows all of your blocked contacts

  8. Step
    8

    Press Confirm

    Once you are happy with your choice, click the Confirm button to unblock them.Click unblock to unblock someone from your Facebook

Troubleshooting

Can I reblock someone after I unblock them?

Yes, you can reblock someone once you block them but you do have to wait 48 hours after you originally unblock them.

If I unblock someone, am I still listed as their Facebook friend?

Once you block someone on Facebook you will be removed as their friend and vice versa. If you unblock them, you can re-add them as a friend.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

