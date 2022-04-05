Looking to unblock a friend after putting them on a Facebook timeout? Here is the easiest way you can unblock someone on Facebook.

Whether you blocked a friend as a joke or you’re ready to befriend someone you haven’t spoken to in years, knowing how to unblock someone on Facebook is handy knowledge to have.

That’s why we’re here to tell you the easiest way to unblock someone from your Facebook account, even if you’re no longer interested in speaking to them.

So, without further ado, here is the simplest way to unblock someone on Facebook.

What we used

We used the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running on Windows 11, though you can use any device that opens up the FaceBook app or webpage.

Step

1 Go into your Facebook Account Log into your Facebook account and go to your own profile page. This can be done on both mobile devices and a laptop or PC. Step

2 Press the small arrow on the top right-hand side Click on the small arrow that’s in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Step

3 Click on Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu Press on the Settings and Privacy option from the drop-down menu that is presented. Step

4 Press Settings Once you press Settings and Privacy, click on Settings. Step

5 Click on Blocking Once you get into the Settings page, click on the Blocking option. It will be on the left-hand side of the screen. Step

6 Choose the person you want to unblock Once in this section, you will see a list of people that you have already blocked on screen. Step

7 Press Unblock Click on the Unblock button to unblock your chosen person. Step

8 Press Confirm Once you are happy with your choice, click the Confirm button to unblock them.