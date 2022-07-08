How to turn your iPhone grayscale

If you’re seeking to sap the colour from your iPhone display, then simply follow our step-by-step guide to find out how.

It’s certainly an unusual step to take, but there are a couple of reasons why you might want to turn your lushly colourful iPhone screen into grayscale.

Above all, it may help you use your phone less if you’re concerned about whiling away too many hours in front of social media’s endless void – but then again, you may just fancy imagining that your iPhone has fallen through a time warp and landed in a Humphrey Bogart film noir. Whatever your motivation, this is how you can turn your iPhone grayscale.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Go to Accessibility

Tap on Display & Text Size

Select Colour Filters

Toggle the switch to On, and tap Grayscale

Step

1 Open the Settings app From your iPhone’s home screen, you need to open the Settings app in order to make changes to the system. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Go to Accessibility Once you’re in the Settings app, scroll down and tap Accessibility. This option has the image of a person inside a wheel. Step

3 Tap on Display & Text Size From here, look for the option labelled Display & Text Size (with an icon that depicts the letters “AA”) and tap on this. Step

4 Select Colour Filters Now select the Colour Filters option. Step

5 Toggle the switch to On, and tap Grayscale Tap on the toggle, which shifts it from on to off, and select the grayscale option. Your phone’s system should immediately be seen through a monochrome filter.