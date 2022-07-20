How to turn on your iPhone’s Low Power Mode

iPhone running out of battery when you need it most? Here is how you can make use of the Low Power Mode on the iPhone.

Trying to keep your phone’s battery charged can be an uphill battle, especially if you’re undertaking long journeys where you don’t have the chance to charge your device.

And since we can now access so much on our iPhones, like Apple Pay, Covid Passes and platforms like Spotify, it’s even more important to make sure that you can access your phone’s information when you’re on the go.

Thankfully, there is a way to help mitigate this issue, as Apple has included a Low Power Mode feature that reduces background activity to help your phone from draining.

Keep reading to find out how you can take advantage of the Low Power Mode on iPhone.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open your iPhone

Click on the Settings app

Scroll down to Battery

Click on Battery

Switch on the Low Power Mode button

Use your phone as normal