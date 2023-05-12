How to turn on NordVPN Threat Protection

If you want to ensure that you’re staying safe while browsing the web, services like NordVPN Threat Protection can be vital.

It’s very important to make sure that you are browsing the web safely. While you may be diligent at avoiding malicious websites or malware, it’s very easy to accidentally click on the wrong link and download a virus onto your device.

That’s why you should try and invest in a service like NordVPN Threat Protection. Threat Protection can be purchased on its own, but it also comes with all NordVPN memberships.

With all that said, here is how you can turn on NordVPN Threat Protection and keep yourself safe while visiting all your favourite websites.

What you’ll need:

A NordVPN account

Or a NordVPN Threat Protection membership

The Short Version

Open the NordVPN app

Click on the Shield icon

Toggle the NordVPN Threat Protection button

Click Reconnect