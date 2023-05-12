How to turn on NordVPN Threat Protection
If you want to ensure that you’re staying safe while browsing the web, services like NordVPN Threat Protection can be vital.
It’s very important to make sure that you are browsing the web safely. While you may be diligent at avoiding malicious websites or malware, it’s very easy to accidentally click on the wrong link and download a virus onto your device.
That’s why you should try and invest in a service like NordVPN Threat Protection. Threat Protection can be purchased on its own, but it also comes with all NordVPN memberships.
With all that said, here is how you can turn on NordVPN Threat Protection and keep yourself safe while visiting all your favourite websites.
What you’ll need:
- A NordVPN account
- Or a NordVPN Threat Protection membership
The Short Version
- Open the NordVPN app
- Click on the Shield icon
- Toggle the NordVPN Threat Protection button
- Click Reconnect
Step
1
Open the NordVPN app
Open the NordVPN app on your laptop/desktop or mobile device.
Step
2
Click on the Shield icon
On a desktop, the Shield icon is located in the menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on it.
Step
3
Toggle the NordVPN Threat Protection button
Turn it on. You can turn off NordVPN Threat Protection at any time.
Step
4
Click Reconnect
You will need to reconnect to NordVPN for Threat Protection to be activated. Reconnect to NordVPN to browse with NordVPN Threat Protection.
Troubleshooting
Threat Protection is a security defence developed by Nord that can help keep you safe from online cyber threats, as well as malware and trackers. Read our explainer article to learn more about NordVPN Threat Protection.
You can purchase NordVPN Threat Protection on its own, but it is also included with all NordVPN membership bundles.