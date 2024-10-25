Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn on Android 15’s Adaptive Vibration

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Android 15’s new Adaptive Vibration tool makes receiving notifications more intuitive. 

When enabled, adaptive vibration uses your handset’s microphones and other sensors to automatically adjust the vibration strength of notifications based on your environment. 

This means that if your phone is, for example, on a hard surface such as your office desk then it will have a more gentle vibration to avoid causing too much disturbance. On the other hand, if your phone is at the bottom of your bag or in your pocket then the vibration will be stronger so you shouldn’t miss your notification.

Keep reading to learn how to use adaptive vibration in Android 15.

What you’ll need

  • A smartphone running Android 15 (at the time of writing, only Pixel 7 and later smartphones support this feature.)

The short version:

  • Open Settings
  • Tap Sound & vibration
  • Tap Vibration & haptics
  • Tap Adaptive vibration
  • Toggle Use adaptive vibration on

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    We’ll demonstrate using a Google Pixel handset, however the steps will be similar on handsets running Android 15.Google Pixel App Library with Settings app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Sound & vibration

    Scroll down the Settings page until you find Sound & vibration.Pixel Settings page with Sound & vibration highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Vibration & haptics

    You’ll need to scroll down again to find this.Sound & vibration page on Pixel Settings with Vibration & haptics highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Adaptive vibration

    This option should be under the Notifications and alarms subheading, below the notification and alarm vibration sliders.Vibration & haptics page on Pixel Settings with Adaptive vibration icon highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Toggle Use adaptive vibration on

    Tap the toggle on to enable adaptive vibration.option to turn on Adaptive vibration on Pixel

Troubleshooting

Is my data safe when using adaptive vibration?

As adaptive vibration uses your phone’s microphone and other sensors to determine sound levels, you may be concerned about your data protection. However, Google assures that “no data is ever recorded.”

Will other Android smartphones receive the Adaptive Vibration feature?

At the time of writing only Google Pixel smartphones have access to Android 15. However, we expect Android 15 to roll out to more handsets in the coming weeks, which means all compatible handsets should also receive the feature.

