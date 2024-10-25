How to turn on Android 15’s Adaptive Vibration

Android 15’s new Adaptive Vibration tool makes receiving notifications more intuitive.

When enabled, adaptive vibration uses your handset’s microphones and other sensors to automatically adjust the vibration strength of notifications based on your environment.

This means that if your phone is, for example, on a hard surface such as your office desk then it will have a more gentle vibration to avoid causing too much disturbance. On the other hand, if your phone is at the bottom of your bag or in your pocket then the vibration will be stronger so you shouldn’t miss your notification.

Keep reading to learn how to use adaptive vibration in Android 15.

What you’ll need

A smartphone running Android 15 (at the time of writing, only Pixel 7 and later smartphones support this feature.)

The short version:

Open Settings

Tap Sound & vibration

Tap Vibration & haptics

Tap Adaptive vibration

Toggle Use adaptive vibration on

Step

1 Open Settings We’ll demonstrate using a Google Pixel handset, however the steps will be similar on handsets running Android 15. Step

2 Tap Sound & vibration Scroll down the Settings page until you find Sound & vibration. Step

3 Tap Vibration & haptics You’ll need to scroll down again to find this. Step

4 Tap Adaptive vibration This option should be under the Notifications and alarms subheading, below the notification and alarm vibration sliders. Step

5 Toggle Use adaptive vibration on Tap the toggle on to enable adaptive vibration.