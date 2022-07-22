How to turn off the Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (1)

If you’re fed up of the flashing LED lights on your Nothing Phone (1), then this article explains how to switch off the feature.

One of the unique selling points of the Nothing Phone (1) was the system of LEDs on its rear panel, which can illuminate in particular patterns when there’s an incoming notification, indicate how much charge the device has, or even work as a light for your camera when you’re shooting in the dark. However, if you’re tiref of these lights or find them distracting then this guide explains how to turn off the feature.

What we used

We used the Nothing Phone (1), and this guide specifically concerns this handset alone

The Short Version

Go into the Settings app

Tap on Glyph Interface

Toggle Glyph Lights to Off

Step

1 Go into the Settings app First of all, open your phone’s Settings app. You’ll find this by bringing up the app drawer from the home screen, and then tapping on the app with an icon that looks like a cog. Step

2 Tap on Glyph Interface Once the Settings app is open, you’ll see an option reading Glyph Interface. Tap on it. Step

3 Toggle Glyph Lights to Off With the Glyph Interface menu open, simply toggle Glyph lights to Off by tapping on it.