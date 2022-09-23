How to turn off the Always On display on the iPhone 14 Pro

One of the biggest new features added to the iPhone 14 Pro and its larger Pro Max sibling is a new Always On display mode – but what if you’re not a fan?

As the name suggests, this feature keeps the screen always on, so the clock and various widgets are always visible even when the phone is locked.

It’s a neat trick and one that’ll be familiar to anyone who’s used one of the best Android phones recently. But it does use more battery and it might be an annoyance to some. Thankfully, turning it off is very easy. Here’s how.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Short Version

Unlock the phone

Open Settings

Scroll down to the Display and Brightness

Toggle off the Always On option