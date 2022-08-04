 large image

How to turn off read receipts in WhatsApp

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Looking to turn off WhatsApp read receipts but note sure how? Here is the simplest way to turn off your read receipts in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging sites, with over two billion registered users in 2021.

However, with so many people on the platform, it can feel overwhelming to keep track of all your messages and notifications and it can feel awkward if your friends know you are reading their messages and not replying.

Thankfully, to lessen any anxiety about taking a while to reply back to your friends, Whatsapp has introduced a way to read people’s messages without them knowing.

Keep reading to find out the simplest way to turn off your read receipts on WhatsApp.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Click on Settings
  • Tap Account
  • Click Privacy
  • Turn off Read Receipts

  1. Step
    1

    Click on Settings

    From the navigation menu at the bottom of the screen, click on the Settings button. It lives on the right-most side of the menu. Settings section in WhatsApp

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Account

    Once in your Settings click on the Account button. It has a blue and white logo that looks like a key. The account button in Whatsapp

  3. Step
    3

    Click Privacy

    After you get into your Account, click on the Privacy button, it is the first button presented. Privacy button on WhatsApp

  4. Step
    4

    Turn off Read Receipts

    You can find the Read Receipts button near the bottom of the screen once you are in the Privacy area. Click on the Read Receipts button to turn it off, and you can turn it back on at any time. Turn of read receipts on whatsapp

FAQs

Do my friends know when I have read receipts turned off?

Your friends will know that their message has been sent but it will not show that your message has been read. They may know you have turned it off after you reply to a message that WhatsApp claims you have not read.

