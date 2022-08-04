How to turn off read receipts in WhatsApp

Looking to turn off WhatsApp read receipts but note sure how? Here is the simplest way to turn off your read receipts in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging sites, with over two billion registered users in 2021.

However, with so many people on the platform, it can feel overwhelming to keep track of all your messages and notifications and it can feel awkward if your friends know you are reading their messages and not replying.

Thankfully, to lessen any anxiety about taking a while to reply back to your friends, Whatsapp has introduced a way to read people’s messages without them knowing.

Keep reading to find out the simplest way to turn off your read receipts on WhatsApp.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Click on Settings

Tap Account

Click Privacy

Turn off Read Receipts

Step

1 Click on Settings From the navigation menu at the bottom of the screen, click on the Settings button. It lives on the right-most side of the menu. Step

2 Tap Account Once in your Settings click on the Account button. It has a blue and white logo that looks like a key. Step

3 Click Privacy After you get into your Account, click on the Privacy button, it is the first button presented. Step

4 Turn off Read Receipts You can find the Read Receipts button near the bottom of the screen once you are in the Privacy area. Click on the Read Receipts button to turn it off, and you can turn it back on at any time.