How to turn off Live Photos on iPhone

Are you fed up with accidentally taking Live Photos? Or have you noticed your live photos are taking up too much storage on your iPhone? This guide will help you turn off the feature in a few easy steps.

You can either temporarily turn off Live Photos on your iPhone or you can disable the feature entirely. Read on to find out how to both temporarily and permanently turn off the live photos feature on your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 6s or later

The short version:

Open the Camera app

Tap the Live Photos icon

To turn off live photos permanently, go to your iPhone’s Settings

Tap Camera

Tap Preserve Settings

Turn off Live Photo

Step

1 Open the Camera app To temporarily turn off live photos, start by opening up the Camera app.

Step

2 Tap the Live Photos icon This is the icon in the top right corner of the Camera screen. As shown here, the icon shows that live photo is turned on. Simply tap this icon and it’ll display a slash across the icon, indicating the feature has been switched off.

Step

3 To turn off live photos permanently, go to your iPhone’s Settings If you know you rarely use live photos and want a more permanent fix, visit your iPhone’s Settings.

Step

4 Tap Camera Scroll down until you find the Camera option, which is about halfway through the list of options.

Step

5 Tap Preserve Settings Towards the top of the listed options you’ll see Preserve Settings. Tap this.

Step

6 Turn off Live Photo The last option on the list, tap the toggle off next to Live Photo. This will preserve the live photo setting rather than automatically reset your camera to have Live Photo turned on. When you return to the camera app, you should check the live photo icon to make sure it’s off.

