How to turn off Face ID on your iPhone

If you no longer want to use your face to unlock your iPhone, then just follow the steps of this simple guide.

Face ID can be an incredibly convenient way to unlock your iPhone – just by looking at it – but some users may be concerned that it’s not as secure as using a PIN to open up your device. If that’s the case for you, then you can follow this guide to disable Face ID and rely on a passcode instead.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone or iPad that supports Face ID (iPhone X onwards, or any iPad Pro)

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Tap on Face ID & Passcode

Enter your passcode

Toggle off Face ID for each suggested action

How to turn off Face ID on the iPhone: Step-by-step Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, tap on your Settings app to open it. This is the one on the home screen with an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Tap on Face ID & Passcode On the Settings menu, tap on Face ID & Passcode. Step

3 Enter your passcode At this stage you’ll be asked to enter your passcode, so do this in order to access the Face ID & Passcode menu. Step

4 Toggle off Face ID for each suggested action Now you’ll be able to switch off the toggle for Face ID across various actions, include to unlock your phone.