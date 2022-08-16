 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off Face ID on your iPhone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you no longer want to use your face to unlock your iPhone, then just follow the steps of this simple guide.

Face ID can be an incredibly convenient way to unlock your iPhone – just by looking at it – but some users may be concerned that it’s not as secure as using a PIN to open up your device. If that’s the case for you, then you can follow this guide to disable Face ID and rely on a passcode instead.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone or iPad that supports Face ID (iPhone X onwards, or any iPad Pro)

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on Face ID & Passcode
  • Enter your passcode
  • Toggle off Face ID for each suggested action

How to turn off Face ID on the iPhone: Step-by-step

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, tap on your Settings app to open it. This is the one on the home screen with an icon like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on Face ID & Passcode

    On the Settings menu, tap on Face ID & Passcode.

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your passcode

    At this stage you’ll be asked to enter your passcode, so do this in order to access the Face ID & Passcode menu.

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle off Face ID for each suggested action

    Now you’ll be able to switch off the toggle for Face ID across various actions, include to unlock your phone.

Troubleshooting

Why would I disable Face ID?

Although Face ID is highly accurate, some users are concerned that it may either register a false positive or be used to unlock your phone by someone else holding it up to your face.

How can I switch Face ID back on again?

Simply follow the same process but switch the toggles to on again at the final stage.

You might like…

How to change the font size on iPhone

How to change the font size on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to withhold your number on an iPhone

How to withhold your number on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to change app icons on your iPhone

How to change app icons on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to scan documents with your iPhone

How to scan documents with your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to use Live Text on an iPhone

How to use Live Text on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.