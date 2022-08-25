 large image

How to turn off autoplay trailers on Netflix

Here is the easiest way to turn the trailers off while you’re watching Netflix.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services available right now, with hundreds of shows and movies to choose from. You can spend hours scrolling through the platform to find the perfect movie, with more titles being added every day.

However, whilst scrolling through the platform you may have noticed that most shows and movies will autoplay if you hover over them for enough time, showing either a trailer or a snippet of the show.

If you want to learn how to disable that feature so you can find your next favourite show in peace, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to show you how.

What you need:

The Short Version

  • Click on your Netflix profile
  • Click on your Profile picture
  • Press Account
  • Click on your Profile again
  • Press on Plackback settings
  • Untick the Autoplay previews button
  • Press Save

  1. Step
    1

    Click on your Netflix profile

    Log into your Netflix account and select your profile.Netflix page on Windows 11

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your Profile picture

    Once in your profile, look to the top right-hand corner and click on the small image of your profile.The netflix home page

  3. Step
    3

    Press Account

    From the small drop-down menu selected, click on the button that says Account. Account button on netflix home page

  4. Step
    4

    Click on your Profile again

    You will be sent to a new page. Scroll down and select your profile from those listed. The settings on Netflix

  5. Step
    5

    Press on Plackback settings

    Scroll to the bottom of the options and click on the Playback settings option. Autoplay settings on netflix

  6. Step
    6

    Untick the Autoplay previews button

    Once on the Playback settings page, untick the box for Autoplay previews. The autoplay button on netlfix

  7. Step
    7

    Press Save

    Once you have clicked the box and you’re happy with your choice, press the Save button. Save changes button

Troubleshooting

Can I turn this feature back on?

Yes, you can return to your settings and enable autoplay previews for your profile at any time.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

