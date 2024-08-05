Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn Motion Smoothing off on Samsung TVs

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Whatever TV you have, motion smoothing tends to have to same effect of making the image look smoother, but depending on the quality of your TV it can either look good or very distracting.

If it’s the latter, then you’ll probably want to know how to turn it off.

Motion smoothing is often seen as the scourge of TV processing by film fans like Martin Scorsese and Tom Cruise who want their films to reproduced in the way they intended. If you’re of a similar opinion, and you have a Samsung TV, here’s how to turn motion smoothing feature off.

What you’ll need

  • A Samsung TV

The Short Version

  • Open the menu settings
  • Press the icon that looks like a cog
  • Select ‘All Settings’ menu
  • Go to Picture settings
  • Go to Expert settings
  • Select the Picture Clarity setting
  • Turn Picture Clarity off

  1. Step
    1

    Open menu settings

    If you’ve got a recent Samsung TV with the smart remote, press the button that looks like a cog with the numbers 123/colours underneath it. From there, select the menu option that looks like a ‘cog’Samsung QN800D remote control

  2. Step
    2

    Select ‘All Settings’ menu

    Right on the far left is the All Settings icon. Click on that and that will take you through to the main menu settings Samsung Motion Smoothing All Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Picture settings

    You won’t have to look far and wide as the Picture settings are the first to come up. Go here and slide down to the…Samsung Motion Smoothing Picture settings

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Expert settings

    This area opens up the more advanced features that you can change on your Samsung TV.Samsung Motion Smoothing Picture Clarity Settings

  5. Step
    5

    Select Picture Clarity settings

    Depending on how old your Samsung TV, you may be presented with either Picture Clarity (newer TVs) or Auto Motion Plus (older TVs). It’s the same setting either way, so click on it.Samsung Motion Smoothing Picture Clarity

  6. Step
    6

    Turn Picture Clarity off

    There’s the option of turning the setting off, switching to Auto, or applying your own custom settings. If you want it off, simply select that option.Samsung Motion Smoothing Picture Clarity Off

FAQs

Can I turn motion smoothing off across all sources on Samsung TVs?

Samsung has a nifty feature whereby you can choose whether to change the settings on the current source you’re using, or have it change the settings globally, in effect across all the TV’s input, which means you won’t have to
keep turning certain settings off on each source,Samsung Motion Smoothing Current source

