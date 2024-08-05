How to turn Motion Smoothing off on Samsung TVs

Whatever TV you have, motion smoothing tends to have to same effect of making the image look smoother, but depending on the quality of your TV it can either look good or very distracting.

If it’s the latter, then you’ll probably want to know how to turn it off.

Motion smoothing is often seen as the scourge of TV processing by film fans like Martin Scorsese and Tom Cruise who want their films to reproduced in the way they intended. If you’re of a similar opinion, and you have a Samsung TV, here’s how to turn motion smoothing feature off.

What you’ll need

A Samsung TV

The Short Version

Open the menu settings

Press the icon that looks like a cog

Select ‘All Settings’ menu

Go to Picture settings

Go to Expert settings

Select the Picture Clarity setting

Turn Picture Clarity off

Step

1 Open menu settings If you’ve got a recent Samsung TV with the smart remote, press the button that looks like a cog with the numbers 123/colours underneath it. From there, select the menu option that looks like a ‘cog’ Step

2 Select ‘All Settings’ menu Right on the far left is the All Settings icon. Click on that and that will take you through to the main menu settings Step

3 Go to Picture settings You won’t have to look far and wide as the Picture settings are the first to come up. Go here and slide down to the… Step

4 Go to Expert settings This area opens up the more advanced features that you can change on your Samsung TV. Step

5 Select Picture Clarity settings Depending on how old your Samsung TV, you may be presented with either Picture Clarity (newer TVs) or Auto Motion Plus (older TVs). It’s the same setting either way, so click on it. Step

6 Turn Picture Clarity off There’s the option of turning the setting off, switching to Auto, or applying your own custom settings. If you want it off, simply select that option.