How to turn adverts off on an Echo Show

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Although the Amazon Echo Show is a useful smart display, which allows you to control your smart home, stream content and even communicate with loved ones with the help of Alexa, they do show a lot of adverts.

If you’re fed up with constantly seeing adverts on your device then you’ll be pleased to know it’s incredibly easy to either turn them off entirely or adjust your preferences, so you’ll only see what you’re interested in.

Keep reading to learn how to turn adverts off on an Echo Show. 

What you’ll need:

The short version

  • Swipe down from the top of your Echo Show’s screen
  • Tap Settings
  • Select Home Content
  • Toggle off all the options

  1. Step
    1

    Swipe down from the top of your Echo Show’s screen

    On your Echo Show’s lock screen, swipe down from the top until you bring up the control panel. 

    If you want to know how to switch adverts off through the Alexa app instead then scroll down to our Troubleshooting section.
    Echo Show Lock Screen with arrow showing to swipe down

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Settings

    Tap the Settings icon, which is labelled next to the Home icon on the control panel.Echo Show control panel with Settings icon highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Select Home Content

    Scroll down through the Settings page until you see Home Content.Echo Show Settings with Home Content option highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle off all the options

    If you want to completely turn off all adverts then simply toggle each of the listed options off (as shown here). However, it is worth reading through the options, as there could be some useful adverts or notifications that you might want to keep. Essentially, what you keep and get rid of is up to you.Home Content on Echo Show with all content toggles off

Troubleshooting

Can I turn off adverts through my Alexa app?

Yes you can. Simply open the Alexa app and tap More, which is located on the navigation bar at the bottom. Tap Settings, then select Alexa Privacy. 

From here, tap Manage Skill Permissions and Ad Preferences and scroll down the Interest-Based Ads from third parties section. 

Finally, tap the toggle next to Receive Interest-based ads from third party skills to switch this off.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

