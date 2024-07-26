Although the Amazon Echo Show is a useful smart display, which allows you to control your smart home, stream content and even communicate with loved ones with the help of Alexa, they do show a lot of adverts.

If you’re fed up with constantly seeing adverts on your device then you’ll be pleased to know it’s incredibly easy to either turn them off entirely or adjust your preferences, so you’ll only see what you’re interested in.

Keep reading to learn how to turn adverts off on an Echo Show.

What you’ll need:

Echo Show or Alexa app

The short version

Swipe down from the top of your Echo Show’s screen

Tap Settings

Select Home Content

Toggle off all the options

Step

1 Swipe down from the top of your Echo Show’s screen On your Echo Show’s lock screen, swipe down from the top until you bring up the control panel.



If you want to know how to switch adverts off through the Alexa app instead then scroll down to our Troubleshooting section.

Step

2 Tap Settings Tap the Settings icon, which is labelled next to the Home icon on the control panel. Step

3 Select Home Content Scroll down through the Settings page until you see Home Content. Step

4 Toggle off all the options If you want to completely turn off all adverts then simply toggle each of the listed options off (as shown here). However, it is worth reading through the options, as there could be some useful adverts or notifications that you might want to keep. Essentially, what you keep and get rid of is up to you.