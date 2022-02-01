How to transfer Spotify playlists to Apple Music on an iPhone

Spotify recently found itself caught in a controversy around misinformation being broadcast during the Spotify-exclusive Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Whether you’re Team Neil or are just looking for a change, here’s how to transfer your Spotify playlists over to Apple Music on an iPhone.

While Spotify and Apple Music are priced quite similarly at £9.99/month for individuals and with just a few pounds between the two when it comes to family and student plans, Apple Music has the benefit of being part of Apple’s One subscription plan.

Apple One allows you to get Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud Plus all wrapped up in one plan for just £14.95/month, or with Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus for £29.95/month, for a saving of £7.50 to £22/month depending on which tier you opt for.

This is just one more reason you may be tempted to jump ship from Spotify and head over to Apple Music.

Whatever your excuse, here’s how to transfer your playlists from Spotify to Apple Music without having to enter the tracks again manually, one-by-one.

Easy ways to transfer Spotify playlists to Apple Music

The easiest way to transfer playlists from Spotify to Apple Music on your iPhone is through the app, SongShift.

1 Download SongShift Head over to the App Store on your device and search for the SongShift app. Once you’ve found the app, hit the Get button. Step

2 Tap Spotify Once the app is downloaded and open, tap Spotify and follow the instructions onscreen to sign in.

3 Tap Apple Music Next, tap Apple Music and once again follow the instructions onscreen to sign in. Step

4 Confirm your connections Once both your Spotify and Apple Music accounts are connected, tap Continue to be taken to the next step.

5 Get Started Hit the Get Started button to begin the process of transferring across your playlists. Step

6 Sign In Tap the plus sign in the top right corner. Step

7 Source Tap Setup Source in the menu that appears.

8 Select Playlist and Spotify This where you select where you want to take the content from, so select Playlist and Spotify.

9 Continue Tap the Continue button to move onto the next step.

10 Select a playlist Now it’s time to choose the playlist you want to move over, so select the one you wish to move from Spotify to Apple Music.

Step

11 Tap Done Once the playlist is chosen, hit the Done button to move to the next step. Step

12 Create a new Playlist Tap Create new playlist and choose your destination playlist, Apple Music

13 Continue Tap Continue to move onto the next step. Step

14 Nearly there Tap I’m Finished to transfer your Playlist to Apple Music.

You can also transfer your playlists using Soundiiz if you’d prefer to do it on your PC in a browser window.