 large image

How to transfer Spotify playlists to Apple Music on an iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Spotify recently found itself caught in a controversy around misinformation being broadcast during the Spotify-exclusive Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Whether you’re Team Neil or are just looking for a change, here’s how to transfer your Spotify playlists over to Apple Music on an iPhone. 

While Spotify and Apple Music are priced quite similarly at £9.99/month for individuals and with just a few pounds between the two when it comes to family and student plans, Apple Music has the benefit of being part of Apple’s One subscription plan. 

Apple One allows you to get Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud Plus all wrapped up in one plan for just £14.95/month, or with Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus for £29.95/month, for a saving of £7.50 to £22/month depending on which tier you opt for. 

This is just one more reason you may be tempted to jump ship from Spotify and head over to Apple Music. 

Whatever your excuse, here’s how to transfer your playlists from Spotify to Apple Music without having to enter the tracks again manually, one-by-one. 

Easy ways to transfer Spotify playlists to Apple Music

The easiest way to transfer playlists from Spotify to Apple Music on your iPhone is through the app, SongShift. 

  1. Step
    1

    Download SongShift

    Head over to the App Store on your device and search for the SongShift app. Once you’ve found the app, hit the Get button.songshift step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Spotify

    Once the app is downloaded and open, tap Spotify and follow the instructions onscreen to sign in.
    songshift step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Apple Music

    Next, tap Apple Music and once again follow the instructions onscreen to sign in.songshift step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Confirm your connections

    Once both your Spotify and Apple Music accounts are connected, tap Continue to be taken to the next step.
    songshift step 4

  5. Step
    5

    Get Started

    Hit the Get Started button to begin the process of transferring across your playlists.songshift step 5

  6. Step
    6

    Sign In

    Tap the plus sign in the top right corner.songshift step 6

  7. Step
    7

    Source

    Tap Setup Source in the menu that appears.
    songshift step 7

  8. Step
    8

    Select Playlist and Spotify

    This where you select where you want to take the content from, so select Playlist and Spotify.
    songshift step 8

  9. Step
    9

    Continue

    Tap the Continue button to move onto the next step.
    songshift step 8

  10. Step
    10

    Select a playlist

    Now it’s time to choose the playlist you want to move over, so select the one you wish to move from Spotify to Apple Music.
    songshift step 9

  11. Step
    11

    Tap Done

    Once the playlist is chosen, hit the Done button to move to the next step.songshift step 9

  12. Step
    12

    Create a new Playlist

    Tap Create new playlist and choose your destination playlist, Apple Music
    songshift step 11

  13. Step
    13

    Continue

    Tap Continue to move onto the next step.songshift step 11

  14. Step
    14

    Nearly there

    Tap I’m Finished to transfer your Playlist to Apple Music.songshift step 10

You can also transfer your playlists using Soundiiz if you’d prefer to do it on your PC in a browser window. 

How to transfer your playlists using Soundiiz: 

This method is for if you’re using a PC or Mac to move your Spotify playlist to Apple Music.

  1. Visit Soundiiz.com
  2. Click Start now
  3. Click Sign in with Spotify and follow the instructions onscreen to sign in
  4. Click on the Apple Music logo on the left side of the screen
  5. Follow the instructions onscreen to sign into Apple Music
  6. Click Transfer
  7. Click Playlists
  8. Select Spotify as your source platform
  9. Select the playlist your want to transfer
  10. Click Transfer
  11. Name your playlist
  12. Click Save configuration
  13. Select the tracks you want to transfer
  14. Click Confirm
  15. Select Apple Music as the destination
  16. The playlist should automatically transfer over to your Apple Music library
