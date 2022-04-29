While you don’t need to physically connect your iPhone to your Mac to transfer photos, it might be preferable that you do so.

If you’re in an area with a poor or non-existent internet connection, or you simply have a whole lot of images to transfer, then plugging your iPhone in an old-fashioned way may be the better way to go.

Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Mac.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but this method will work on any iPhone

We used a MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019), but any Mac will do

We used a Lightning-to-USB-C cable, as bundled in with our iPhone

The Short Version

Connect your iPhone to your Mac

Open Photos

Click on iPhone

Select photos and import

Step

1 Connect your iPhone to your Mac Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a Lightning-to-USB cable. The one that came with your iPhone should suffice, but any USB cable with Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector on one end will work. Step

2 Open the Photos app Open the Photos app on your Mac. You should see your iPhone listed in the left-hand menu, under Devices. Click on it. Step

3 Trust your Mac Photos will now request that you unlock your iPhone, and your iPhone (when unlocked) will ask you if you trust your computer. Agree to trust it and enter your passcode to authenticate. Step

4 Import photos Photos will now show you all of the apps that are available to import. Select the photos you wish to import followed by the Import Selected button, or hit the Import New Photo button in the top right corner to only import fresh images that aren’t already in Photos. Step

5 Disconnect your iPhone Once your photos have been imported, unplug your iPhone