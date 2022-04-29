 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Mac

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

While you don’t need to physically connect your iPhone to your Mac to transfer photos, it might be preferable that you do so.

If you’re in an area with a poor or non-existent internet connection, or you simply have a whole lot of images to transfer, then plugging your iPhone in an old-fashioned way may be the better way to go.

Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Mac.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Connect your iPhone to your Mac
  • Open Photos
  • Click on iPhone
  • Select photos and import

  1. Step
    1

    Connect your iPhone to your Mac

    Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a Lightning-to-USB cable. The one that came with your iPhone should suffice, but any USB cable with Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector on one end will work.iPhone connect MacBook Lightning cable

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Photos app

    Open the Photos app on your Mac. You should see your iPhone listed in the left-hand menu, under Devices. Click on it.Mac Photos app connect iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Trust your Mac

    Photos will now request that you unlock your iPhone, and your iPhone (when unlocked) will ask you if you trust your computer. Agree to trust it and enter your passcode to authenticate.Trust This Computer

  4. Step
    4

    Import photos

    Photos will now show you all of the apps that are available to import. Select the photos you wish to import followed by the Import Selected button, or hit the Import New Photo button in the top right corner to only import fresh images that aren’t already in Photos.Photos app Import New Photo

  5. Step
    5

    Disconnect your iPhone

    Once your photos have been imported, unplug your iPhone

FAQs

What if I own a Windows PC?

There’s a slightly different process if you own a Windows PC rather than a Mac, but it’s similarly easy

What if my Lightning-to-USB cable doesn’t fit my Mac?

There are two types of USB port you might encounter on your Mac: the smaller USB-A and the larger USB-C. If your cable doesn’t fit, you’ll need to invest in an appropriate USB dongle.

You might like…

How to switch from Android to iPhone

How to switch from Android to iPhone

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
How to add another fingerprint to your iPhone

How to add another fingerprint to your iPhone

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
How to screen mirror iPhone to TV with AirPlay

How to screen mirror iPhone to TV with AirPlay

Jon Mundy 3 days ago
How to share your location on iPhone

How to share your location on iPhone

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
How to forward text messages on iPhone

How to forward text messages on iPhone

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
How to manage app permissions on iPhone

How to manage app permissions on iPhone

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.