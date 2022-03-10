 large image

How to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Mac

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

While Apple’s iCloud is the easiest way to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Mac, it’s still possible and sometime even desirable to transfer them directly.

This can be the case if your iCloud storage capacity is limited, or if you happen to find yourself in an area without a Wi-Fi connection and need to get your photos transferred quickly. It’s also simply quicker to transfer a lot of photos at once using the physical transfer process.

Whatever the reasons, here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Mac directly.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone
  • We used the official Apple Lightning to USB-C cable that shipped with our iPhone 13 Pro, but any Lightning cable will do
  • We used a MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019), but any Mac will work

The Short Version

  • Connect your iPhone to your Mac
  • Open the Photos app
  • Trust your Mac
  • Import photos
  • Disconnect your iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Connect your iPhone to your Mac

    Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a Lightning-to-USB cable. The one that came with your iPhone should suffice, but any USB cable with Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector on one end will work.iPhone connect MacBook Lightning cable

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Photos app

    Open the Photos app on your Mac. You should see your iPhone listed in the left-hand menu, under Devices. Click on it.Mac Photos app connect iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Trust your Mac

    Photos will now request that you unlock your iPhone, and your iPhone (when unlocked) will ask you if you trust your computer. Agree to trust it and enter your passcode to authenticate.Trust This Computer

  4. Step
    4

    Import photos

    Photos will now show you all of the apps that are available to import. Select the photos you wish to import followed by the Import Selected button, or hit the Import New Photo button in the top right corner to only import fresh images that aren’t already in Photos.Photos app Import New Photo

  5. Step
    5

    Disconnect your iPhone

    Once your photos have been imported, unplug your iPhone

FAQs

What if I own a Windows PC?

There’s a slightly different process if you own a Windows PC rather than a Mac, but it’s similarly easy

What if my Lightning-to-USB cable doesn’t fit my Mac?

There are two types of USB port you might encounter on your Mac: the smaller USB-A and the larger USB-C. If your cable doesn’t fit, you’ll need to invest in an appropriate USB dongle.

