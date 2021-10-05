How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

Here’s how you can transfer all your game data from your PS4 to your PS5 in just a few steps.

If you’ve been lucky enough to snatch up a PS5, you might be wondering how you can transfer your game data onto your new console, so you can pick up where you left off in God of War.

There are a few ways you can transfer data across your console, check out which one suits you best.

How to transfer all data to your PS5

For all of the transfer methods here, you will need to make sure that both your PS4 and PS5 are turned on and connected to the same network. You can use the same monitor or two different ones if that works best for you.

Before you start, make sure your PS4 is updated with the latest software possible. A prompt appeared for me when I was setting up my PS5.

When setting up your PS5, a prompt will also show up asking for a full Data Transfer. If you declined it earlier, you can access it by going into your Settings, then System, System Software and then Data Transfer.

During the data transfer, you need to have both consoles turned on and connected to the same network, if you are only using WiFi it’s recommended that you use a LAN cable to connect the consoles for faster transfer speeds.

You will be prompted to press the PS4 power button, once done the PS4 should restart, make sure not to unplug the power cable or LAN cable during this process.

Once the PS4 has restarted, you will be prompted to select any games that have been saved on your PS4; choose which ones you want to transfer over to the PS5, the transfer time will depend on your internet connection and the file size of the game.

Once you have selected your games, you will be sent to the Ready to Transfer screen. Your PS4 may turn off or restart during this process, this is normal, just make sure not to unplug or disturb the consoles during the transfer.

Once the process has finished, your PS5 will restart. When back on, you should find all your game files on your new console, though keep in mind it may still need to unpack or install game files before you can start playing.

How to transfer data using the PlayStation Plus Cloud storage

If you pay for PlayStation Plus, you can make the most of it by uploading your data to the cloud. You can auto-upload your PS4 data to online storage, just follow the instructions below.

Go into Settings

Click Power Savings Settings

Set Features Available in Rest Mode

Make sure you tick the box next to Stay Connected to the Internet

Then go back into Settings and click Application Data Management

Tap Auto-Uploads

Click Enable Automatic Uploads

You don’t need to enable Auto-Upload, but it makes it a little easier if you’re transferring over a lot of game data.

You can also upload your online storage individually if you prefer if you go back through Settings, into Application Data Management and then Saved Data in System Storage.

If you click Upload to Online Storage, then you can choose individual titles to upload, just click yes on the download when it’s ready.

Once you have uploaded files from your PS4, you can use your PS5 to download the data from storage.

Go into Settings

Click Saved Data and Game/App Settings

Select Saved Data (PS4)

Click on Cloud Storage and then select the game you want to download

Press Download to Console Storage

How to transfer game data over USB

If you don’t have PlayStation Plus or are struggling to download due to internet issues, you can always do it the old fashioned way, using a USB.

You will need an external storage device, depending on what you want transferring you might need a lot of storage.

Go into Settings

Click Application Saved Data Management

Click Saved Data in System Storage and then click Copy to USB Storage Device

Click on all the titles you want to transfer via the USB and then unplug the USB after all of the files have successfully been downloaded. Then you’ll need to insert the USB into your PS5, follow the instructions below to download the data onto the console.