How to track your sleep on a Garmin watch

If you’re looking to keep an eye on your shut-eye, here’s how to do it with the help of a Garmin watch on your wrist.

One element of staying in good health is having a decent night’s sleep. When you want to keep a closer eye on this, including the different stages of your sleep, your breathing pattern, how often you wake during the night, or other indicators of your overall sleep quality, then a Garmin watch can function as a very useful tracker.

Sleep tracking kicks in automatically when you’re wearing a fully set-up and paired Garmin watch, so this guide just explains that process.

What you’ll need:

We used a Garmin Forerunner 255, but you can use any Garmin watch that supports sleep tracking (and you can check yours against the full list here)

The Short Version

You can set your normal sleeping hours in the Garmin Connect app

Sleep should be tracked automatically when you’re wearing the watch

You can then observe your sleep quality on the Garmin Connect app, or the watch itself