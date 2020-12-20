Christmas is just days away and if there’s one guy taking advantage of the relaxed household mixing this week it’s Santa Claus.

While Santa’s test and trace app data is probably confidential, there are a handful of websites that will let you and your family follow Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve.

Read on to find out how to track Santa’s journey this Christmas.

How to track Santa this Christmas

The most popular trackers come from two major US institutions – Google and the North American Aerospace Defence Command, also known as NORAD.

This year will mark NORAD’s 65th year of tracking Santa, having got into the business all the way back in 1955. The website – aptly named NORAD Tracks Santa – invites children around the world to follow Santa on Christmas Eve.

In the meantime, you can find other festive features to pass the time on the NORAD website, including games, movies, music and more information about Santa himself, including holiday traditions around the world.

How to track Santa with NORAD Tracks Santa:

Visit www.noradsanta.org to access games, movies and music. You can also download the NORAD Tracks Santa app on iOS or Android.

Open the site or app on December 24 to receive all the latest updates on Santa’s journey down to the minute.

Google also has its own, slightly flashier-looking map to track Santa this year.

You’ll be able to follow Santa and his reindeer from Russia to New York to Paris and everywhere in between from December 24 with the Google Santa Tracker. According to Google, the entire journey takes an exhausting 25 hours so you might want to take a break during the day and check out the other festive activities Google’s tracker offers.

The site is packed with fun and educational activities, including games that teach kids to code with the elves, holiday traditions from around the world, and videos to watch with the whole family. The Google Santa Tracker also includes a countdown to Christmas to build excitement to the big day.

How to track Santa with the Google Santa Tracker:

Visit santatracker.google.com to play games and activities now. You can also download the Google Santa Tracker app on your Android device.

On December 24, Santa’s Village will transform into a Santa tracker.