How to track Santa
If you’re looking to follow Santa’s journey this Christmas Eve, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together this guide to help you to track Santa as he sets off to deliver presents around the world.
There are a couple of sites dedicated to helping you keep tabs on Santa’s delivery route this December so you can make sure you’re all tucked away in bed when he visits your home.
NORAD’s Santa tracking service, in particular, has been around for more than sixty years now. NORAD Tracks Santa began when a small-time Colorado newspaper accidentally printed the number of US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup as a phone line to reach Santa back in 1955.
Aside from its Santa tracker, NORAD also offers games, movies, holiday music and a gift shop and still offers a volunteer-run phone line to this day.
If you’re looking for something a little more modern-looking, Google also has its own Santa tracker packed with mini-games, quizzes and educational content, including a festive Code Lab.
Keep reading to learn where you can find each site…
What you’ll need:
- A PC, tablet or smartphone
The Short Version
- Go to Google’s Santa Tracker
- Go to NORAD Tracks Santa
- Download the NORAD Tracks Santa app
Step
1
Go to Google’s Santa Tracker
You can visit this website in your browser on December 24 to track Santa’s route.
Step
2
Go to NORAD Tracks Santa
NORAD will also be tracking Santa’s journey on browsers from December 24.
Step
3
Download the NORAD Tracks Santa app
If you’d prefer to follow Santa on your smartphone or tablet, you can install the NORAD Tracks Santa app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Then, simply open up the app on December 24 to track Santa’s trip in real-time.
Troubleshooting
You can download the NORAD Tracks Santa app on any Android or iOS device, including smartphones and tablets.
You can also access both NORAD Tracks Santa and Google Santa Tracker via the browser on any PC or mobile device.
If you can’t see Santa’s whereabouts on either site, you might be too early (or too late).
Santa begins his journey on the morning (GMT) of December 24 and concludes his route on Christmas Day, so you’ll need to check your chosen tracker on Christmas Eve to see where Santa’s up to.