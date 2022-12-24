How to track Santa

If you’re looking to follow Santa’s journey this Christmas Eve, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together this guide to help you to track Santa as he sets off to deliver presents around the world.

There are a couple of sites dedicated to helping you keep tabs on Santa’s delivery route this December so you can make sure you’re all tucked away in bed when he visits your home.

NORAD’s Santa tracking service, in particular, has been around for more than sixty years now. NORAD Tracks Santa began when a small-time Colorado newspaper accidentally printed the number of US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup as a phone line to reach Santa back in 1955.

Aside from its Santa tracker, NORAD also offers games, movies, holiday music and a gift shop and still offers a volunteer-run phone line to this day.

If you’re looking for something a little more modern-looking, Google also has its own Santa tracker packed with mini-games, quizzes and educational content, including a festive Code Lab.

Keep reading to learn where you can find each site…

