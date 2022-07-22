 large image

How to take a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone

If you want to take a screenshot that’s a bit longer than the standard ones you take with your iPhone, then just read on to find out how.

Screenshots can be a really useful tool to share something that you’ve seen on your phone with one or more of your contacts. However, you might find that a standard screenshot doesn’t allow you to capture as much of a webpage as you’d like it to, with bits cut off the bottom or top of the screen that you’d rather have kept all in one piece. With this guide, you’ll learn how to capture a scrolling screenshot that can save a whole webpage.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Take a screenshot in the normal way
  • Tap on the screenshot preview that pops up
  • Select Full Page
  • Edit the screenshot and confirm
  • Then save it as a PDF

How to take a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone: Step-by-step

  1. Step
    1

    Take a screenshot in the normal way

    Firstly, just take a screenshot as you usually would, but pressing the side button and the volume up button simultaneously.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on the screenshot preview that pops up

    Once you’ve captured the screen, a small preview of your screenshot pops up in the bottom left hand corner of the screen. Tap on this.

  3. Step
    3

    Select Full Page

    Once the editing menu pops up for the screenshot, tap on Full Page.

  4. Step
    4

    Edit the screenshot and confirm

    Edit the screenshot as you wish, cropping it to get the parts of the page you want and eliminate the bits you don’t want.

  5. Step
    5

    Save the screenshot

    Finally, when you’re happy with the screenshot that you’ve taken, make sure to save it so that you don’t lose it.

FAQs

Why would I want to take a scrolling screenshot?

A scrolling screenshot lets you capture more of a webpage than you otherwise could, so it can be more efficient than taking multiple screenshots of the same page in order to capture the same amount of information.

