How to take a screenshot on an iPad

Taking a screenshot on your iPad can be an excellent way to quickly note down a piece of information, whether from a website, an email, or an app.

There’s simply no speedier way to committing what you’re looking at on your tablet to record. And even better than that, taking a screenshot on your iPad is extremely easy to do.

Here’s how to capture, edit, and share a screenshot on your iPad, regardless of the model. Stick around at the end while we run through some frequently asked questions on the topic.

What we used

We used the iPad Pro (2018), but we’ll go through the methods for taking a screenshot on any iPad

The Short Version

On an iPad without a Home button

On an iPad with a Home button

Edit and share your screenshot

Step

1 On an iPad without a Home button When you come across something you want to capture, simply take hold of your iPad and press the top button and either of the volume buttons together. Quickly release them, and the screen will flash while a camera shutter sound plays. Step

2 On an iPad with a Home button If you’re using an older iPad with a physical Home button, press the top button and the Home button simultaneously. Release them quickly, and the screen will flash while a camera shutter sound plays. Step

3 Edit and share your screenshot Tap the thumbnail that appears in the bottom left corner when you take a screenshot. Now you can tap the pen icon to annotate and edit the image, the text icon to copy any text that appears in the screenshot, and the share icon to share your screenshot with someone.