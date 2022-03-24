 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to take a screenshot on an iPad

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Taking a screenshot on your iPad can be an excellent way to quickly note down a piece of information, whether from a website, an email, or an app.

There’s simply no speedier way to committing what you’re looking at on your tablet to record. And even better than that, taking a screenshot on your iPad is extremely easy to do.

Here’s how to capture, edit, and share a screenshot on your iPad, regardless of the model. Stick around at the end while we run through some frequently asked questions on the topic.

What we used

  • We used the iPad Pro (2018), but we’ll go through the methods for taking a screenshot on any iPad

The Short Version

  • On an iPad without a Home button
  • On an iPad with a Home button
  • Edit and share your screenshot

  1. Step
    1

    On an iPad without a Home button

    When you come across something you want to capture, simply take hold of your iPad and press the top button and either of the volume buttons together. Quickly release them, and the screen will flash while a camera shutter sound plays.

  2. Step
    2

    On an iPad with a Home button

    If you’re using an older iPad with a physical Home button, press the top button and the Home button simultaneously. Release them quickly, and the screen will flash while a camera shutter sound plays.

  3. Step
    3

    Edit and share your screenshot

    Tap the thumbnail that appears in the bottom left corner when you take a screenshot. Now you can tap the pen icon to annotate and edit the image, the text icon to copy any text that appears in the screenshot, and the share icon to share your screenshot with someone.

FAQs

How do I dismiss those thumbnails?

If you have no intention of editing or sharing your screenshot straight away, simply swipe the thumbnail away.

Where can I find all my screenshots?

If your screenshot has been lost among a bunch of real photos in the Photos app, simply enter the app and head to Albums > Media Types > Screenshots.

You might like…

How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
How to recover deleted messages on the iPhone

How to recover deleted messages on the iPhone

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
How to split screen on iPad Pro

How to split screen on iPad Pro

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
How to factory reset an iPad

How to factory reset an iPad

Jon Mundy 7 days ago
How to delete cookies on an iPad

How to delete cookies on an iPad

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
How to delete apps on an iPad

How to delete apps on an iPad

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.