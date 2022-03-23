If you’ve just picked up a brand new Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S then the first thing you’ll want to do after plugging everything in is learn how to sync an Xbox controller up with the console.

Pairing an Xbox controller with an Xbox is a fairly simple process that doesn’t require any cables. Xbox consoles use a Bluetooth pairing system to connect controllers, with special buttons you need to press to put the device and the peripheral into pairing mode.

In this guide, we’re going to walk you through the process of pairing an Xbox controller to an Xbox console. This guide also works for pairing additional controllers to the Xbox should you need them.

Hardware Used

Xbox

Xbox Wireless Controller

The Short Version

Press the Xbox button on your controller to turn it on

Press the sync button on your Xbox console

Hold the sync button on your Xbox controller

Step

1 Hold the Xbox button on your controller to turn it on On the Xbox controller, find the Xbox insignia button in the centre and hold it to turn the controller on. Step

2 Find and press the sync button on your Xbox console Position yourself in front of the Xbox and make sure it is turned on. On the Xbox Series X, there are two sets of extruding buttons, and you’re looking for the one that is next to the USB input port. On the Xbox Series S, there is no disc tray, so there’s only one button next to the USB port, and this is the one you need. Press it and the console power button will start flashing, engaging pairing mode. Step

3 Press the sync button on your Xbox controller Now that the console is in pairing mode, you need to do the same thing on the controller. Look at the top of the Xbox Wireless Controller to find a sync button next to the USB-C input port. Hold this button down until the controller power button flashes, just like the one seen on the console. Step

4 Complete the sync process When both the controller and the console power lights are flashing, they will endeavour to find each other using Bluetooth. You’ll know that the process is completed when the power light on the controller stops flashing and becomes static.